The Daughters of the American Revolution are calling on residents to reflect on the importance of the Constitution during Constitution Week, which will run Sept. 17-23.
At the Sept. 1 Waseca City Council meeting Mayor Roy Srp read a proclamation announcing Constitution week as Sept. 17-23.
“This is something that we do every year and it's always a pleasure,” Srp said. “The Daughters of the American Revolution are very much supportive of the Constitution of the United States of America, as should probably all patriotic Americans be.”
“Bells Across America” will kick off the beginning of Constitution week on Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. with bells ringing across the country. In Waseca, DAR member Marilyn Wilkus is asking churches, city and elementary students to ring bells. All across the country DAR chapters are asking the local city and county government centers, firehouses, churches, schools and citizens to ring bells at this time.
Along with bell ringing, the DAR is asking everyone to fly their American flag during the week.
“I feel it is very important that we celebrate the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, to raise awareness,” Wilkus said. “Many times people don't know or remember the significance of this living document that was written by our founders to uphold and protect the freedoms which we hold dear, and is the basis of our great American heritage and way of life. As American citizens, it is our responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution or someday we will lose our freedoms and no longer live in a free country.”
The DAR started the process to recognize Constitution week in 1955 when the organization petitioned Congress to dedicate Sept. 17-23 each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted this resolution on Aug. 2, 1956 according to a DAR press release.
In the press release it states the three main reasons for this celebration; to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787, to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.
“In communities across America, Daughters will erect hundreds of community displays, sponsor municipal proclamations, ring bells and stage programs to raise awareness of the Constitution’s tenets and importance,” DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren said in the DAR press release. “We hope that all Americans will learn more about the Constitution and its immense impact on our nation.”