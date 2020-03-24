Thrifty White Pharmacy and Walmart Pharmacy are the two pharmacy options in Waseca that are making changes to procedures and hours for the safety of customers and staff.
Thrifty white pharmacy in Waseca has shortened hours.
As of Tuesday, March 24 the reduced hours have been changed to; Monday through Friday open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The hours are shortened to customers only as staff will be in the building normal hours to clean and sterilize the store for customers.
The pharmacy also offers mail out prescriptions, delivery and a drive through option.
Delivery is offered during the week during hours of operation, now the cut back hours, and is generally delivered in the afternoon. The drive through is open as well during the hours the store is open.
All three of these options are offered on a regular basis.
The Walmart pharmacy has also made changes to services offered during COVID-19.
Starting on Thursday, March 26 the pharmacy hours will change.
Monday through Saturday the pharmacy will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. the pharmacy and the entire store of Walmart will be open for those 60 years old and older to shop and get prescriptions.
Another change the pharmacy is doing for the convenience of customers who do not wish to enter the store, is a curbside pick up option that is now available. This will be offered during pharmacy hours.
The hours are being changed to allow for more cleaning to keep people safe.