Waseca Junior Senior High School brings more new energy to the school with new assistant principal Justin Johnston.
He started on July 1, jumping straight in on meetings regarding COVID-19 and other meetings to prepare for the start of the school year.
“I’m excited for the bigger administration staff compared to being in a smaller school district,” Johnston said. “Because now I really get a chance to grow in my profession, because I think you need that feedback and you need that trusted person you can have conversations with so you can grow as a person too otherwise you might get off path.”
Johnston is coming from Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop High School, GFW, where he served as the 7-12 principal for the past two years. He hasn’t spent much time in Waseca yet, but he plans to get out into the community as much as possible.
“Justin comes to us with very positive, authentic teaching and administrative experiences,” Waseca Junior Senior High School Principal Jason Miller said. “He understands that building relationships is foundational to the assistant principal role, and I am confident that he will make positive connections with students, parents, staff, and the community. It is reassuring to know that we have someone that will fit right in with our culture and how we work in the district.”
Johnston said the transition has gone smooth and recently retired Waseca Junior Senior High School Principal Jeanne Swanson helped bring him into meetings and meet some staff.
“It’s obviously been a small sample size so far, but I love it (Waseca),” Johnston said. “You can see the passion and the positive interactions and the positive inner workings of everybody here from the support staff to the teaching staff to the administration. That got me really excited to come here. I came here one day in June and sat in on some meetings and you could just see how positive and passionate the people were and that makes it a great place to go to work. And when you ask people about Waseca and what they know they talk about the band, the athletics, the arts and the education, not necessarily in that order. …”
He coached varsity football and visited Waseca for a game in 2008-09 and he established his first impression of town then. He remembered seeing all the passion and support for athletics then.
“So much of our society is factioned and when it comes to a school you can get those factions but I don’t see that here (Waseca Public Schools),” Johnston said. “That’s been my initial reaction and that makes me feel like I’m in the right place and I’m excited about that.”
Johnston received his Bachelor of Science in geography from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks; a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education from Mayville State University; a Masters of Education from St. Mary’s University; and completed his principal licensure through Minnesota State University, Mankato.
He got into teaching from his passion for social studies and athletics in high school and he was looking for a way to continue both, which naturally led him to teaching. He taught social studies for 17 years before moving to an administrative position.
“After so many years of being in a classroom I wanted more of a say of what’s happening in the building,” Johnston said. “It was a natural progression (to be in administration) and I found it’s reinvigorated me in education. It wasn’t that I was not as passionate about it but it got me more excited about coming in every day and the change in role after doing something for 17 years. It was a good thing for me.”
One of his favorite things about being in education is being around the students in the classroom.
“The best part of the job is when you get to go out into classrooms and see teaching happening and learning happening and start interacting with the kids because they give you that energy to remind you why you do your job and why everyday is important,” Johnston said.