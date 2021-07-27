Bullied throughout his childhood, John Sonnenberg’s experiences of ostracism and violence at the hands of his peers have colored his worldview, all the way from his hometown of Waseca to the Eastern European countries where he has taught English and done humanitarian work.
They have also guided him toward what he now sees as his life’s purpose: helping lost and misunderstood youth around the world.
Sonnenberg isn’t finished with that first chapter of his life, though. Those harrowing years are the subject of the first part of his new self-published book, “Getting It Right: My Story,” which he read aloud at the Waseca Art Center Thursday.
The book, Sonnenberg said, consists of “the opinions and the truths that I have learned throughout my life for keeping the darkness at bay.”
“I would try my best not to show emotion, so they wouldn’t get more pleasure out of it,” Sonnenberg said, recounting incidents of physical abuse he experienced in school. “Unfortunately with that, not showing emotion and being blank all the time, not a whole lot of people tried to get to know me, because they felt I was standoffish.”
Sonnenberg, now 30, read for about 30 minutes before taking questions from the audience, which included Josie Jackson, who taught at Waseca Public Schools when Sonnenberg was a student.
“I’m glad you’ve shared what you shared,” Jackson said. “As a teacher, I had no clue that it went on forever.”
Jackson said that there might have been some denial on her end at the time that it had been occurring.
Sonnenberg, who suffered from dyslexia, dysgraphia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and other cognitive disorders, believes that he may have endured more bullying than students with disabilities at larger schools, such as those in Owatonna and Mankato. Since larger schools tend to have greater populations of students with disabilities, he said, perhaps those students banded together to protect themselves.
“There is protection in numbers,” Jackson said, to which Sonnenberg replied, “Unfortunately that’s something I didn’t have.”
Speaking after the reading, Sonnenberg said that he never thought he would bring his story back to his hometown, and that telling it at first was tough.
“But I’m from here, and people that have struggled and have disabilities, we have a voice,” he said. “I just hope that people can relate to me and I can relate to them.”
About his former bullies, Sonnenberg said hopes that they are happy and successful, and that if they were mean to him or other people that they’ve since changed their ways.
Sonnenberg, who started writing his book late in 2016 while he was attending Minnesota State University, Mankato, called the writing process “a pain in the butt, because I am terrible at spelling and grammar.”
He stuck with it, he said, only because he couldn’t stop thinking about it.
“He’s a young guy, but I think he’s had some pretty crazy adventures,” Waseca Art Center Director Andrew Breck said of Sonnenberg. “It’s always good to get the perspective of how someone handles life events.”
Sonnenberg, who has spent time in Eastern Europe — mainly Ukraine — doing humanitarian work for various nonprofits, founded his own nonprofit, Humanitarian Exchange Ltd. The mission of the nonprofit, as written on the group’s Facebook page, is to “[minister] to the poor and impoverished communities around the world, by meeting their spiritual, physical, mental and emotional needs.”