A Waseca man is facing felony charges after a minor allegedly told police he had been sexually assaulting her for the past six years.
Geronimo Gallegos Castillo, 47, was charged last week in Waseca County District Court with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, a felony. The court documents state Castillo has a "significant relationship" to the victim.
According to the criminal complaint, a juvenile female reported on Dec. 3 to Waseca police that Castillo had been sexually assaulting her since she was 5 years old. The victim said the alleged assaults, which included Castillo touching her and making her touch him, took place at a home in Waseca.
Castillo was arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail, and bail without conditions was set at $400,000. He has since been released.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.