In February, Waseca had two fires at local businesses: Winegar Inc. and Berry Pallets, Inc.
The Winegar fire happened on Feb. 15 on the east side of the building and was called in by someone on site.
According to Jason Forshee, fire chief, the fire is still being investigated to determine how it started, but they are leaning toward an electrical fire. There was no injuries among the staff or firefighters.
The fire at Berry Pallets was on Feb. 28 on the east side of the building and called in by someone on site.
As to how the fire started, Forshee is not sure.
"It's only been a week," Forshee said. "It is being investigated."
According to Forshee, Berry Pallets uses saw dust or leftover products to heat the facility. The fire started around that area, so they are potentially looking at how the place was heated as the cause.
"We don't know exactly what happened," Forshee said. "With unknown causes, damage over $1,000, loss of life and unknown start is when investigators come in."
According to Curtis Berry, Vice President of Berry Pallets, Inc., there was minimal damage.
Forshee said there was one person with minor injuries, but they refused medical attention. No firefighters were injured.
For both of the fires, the firemen were there for multiple hours.
"In order for us to do our jobs and make sure it's safe and doesn't restart," Forshee said, "it takes some time."
Forshee showed his appreciation to the other fire departments that helped put out the fires. For the Winegar fire, New Richland, Janesville and four other fire departments responded. For the Berry Pallets fire, Janesville Fire Department, Waseca County Dispatch and Waseca County Sheriff's Office, Waseca Police Department, North Ambulance, the State Fire Marshall's Office and James Bros. Construction responded.