The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office has a message: be vigilant.
A rash of thefts and burglaries has been sweeping through the northern half of Waseca County the past two or three weeks. In the past week, the situation has intensified further.
Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath informed commissioners at the Oct. 19 Waseca County Board of Commissioners meeting that Waseca County is not alone in having its residents being victims of theft and burglary, but that surrounding counties are experiencing the same thing. Part of it has to do with harvest season, he said, and farmers being away from home more often.
“I need the public to be vigilant and reporting any activity they feel is out of the ordinary,” Milbrath said. “You don’t always know who’s in your neighborhood. Please just call in right away. Don’t wait till the next morning.”
He added these burglary incidents are not just taking place in the evening and at night, but are occurring during the day as well.
“It could be just a spree of somebody that got it in their mind, ‘Let’s go hit these places,’” he said. “Who knows what they think sometimes?”
There have been no arrests so far in connection with recent burglaries.
A wide variety of personal property has been stolen, from guns, knives and jewelry to a plasma cutter, he said. One victim even had their freezer cleaned out, with all their meat and other items taken.
According to Trevor Kanewischer, chief deputy at the Sheriff’s Office, the past week has involved increasingly valuable goods being stolen, though he declined to offer specifics due to ongoing investigations into the crimes.
Most of the burglaries, he said, have involved private homes and other vacant sites where nobody is around to witness or stop the burglaries from taking place. And while some of the places that have been burglarized had been left unlocked, others have been broken into.
“Typically we don’t see a lot of these [larceny cases],” Kanewischer said. “But for some reason here they’ve increased.”
Beyond some nuisance crimes, he added that there has not been an overall increase in other types of crime in the county.
At least 10 places have been burglarized, Milbrath said, before declining to answer whether or not there has been any confrontation or interaction between property owners and burglars during the burglary itself.
In response to this wave of thefts, Kanewischer advised residents to check their security systems and set up cameras along their property with their lights left on. More importantly, though, he said that residents should be keeping an eye out for suspicious activity and vehicles.
“During a fall harvest, it’s tough, because guys leave their vehicles places when they’re farming,” he said, before adding that it’s usually clear who is working in the area and who isn’t.
Of course, he said, many people caught in this situation are “legit” — somebody checking out a property, a farmer pulled over into a yard — but it is still safer to alert the authorities. Oftentimes, nothing is actually the matter, he said, but people are still reassured that law enforcement is checking in to make sure.
Overall, alerting the authorities is the most important thing people can do to try and stop these burglaries, Kanewischer said.
“That’s why they pay taxes,” he said. “Our guys are … ready to respond.”
He added that the Sheriff’s Office will “probably narrow the focus" on whoever is committing the burglaries eventually, though it will take time and may not result in anybody being charged with a crime.