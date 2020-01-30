Frosty

Can you guess who Frosty is?

Be sure to read the Frosty rules carefully! They are written in limerick style again this year. A limerick is a poem consisting of five lines. The first, second, and fifth lines must have seven to 10 syllables while rhyming and having the same verbal rhythm. The third and fourth lines only have to have five to seven syllables, and have to rhyme with each other and have the same rhythm.

Each week two verses will be given. Clues will appear through Feb. 7. Good luck!

Week 4

In prior employment details

Like banking and media sales

Connections were made

Foundations were laid

Frosty was opening trails

Served on the council four years

Along with the other careers

Waseca first ward

Saw Frosty onboard

Getting the city in gear

Jeffrey Jackson is the managing editor of the Owatonna People's Press. He can be reached at 507-444-2371 or via email at jjackson@owatonna.com

