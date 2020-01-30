Can you guess who Frosty is?
Be sure to read the Frosty rules carefully! They are written in limerick style again this year. A limerick is a poem consisting of five lines. The first, second, and fifth lines must have seven to 10 syllables while rhyming and having the same verbal rhythm. The third and fourth lines only have to have five to seven syllables, and have to rhyme with each other and have the same rhythm.
Each week two verses will be given. Clues will appear through Feb. 7. Good luck!
Week 4
In prior employment details
Like banking and media sales
Connections were made
Foundations were laid
Frosty was opening trails
Served on the council four years
Along with the other careers
Waseca first ward
Saw Frosty onboard
Getting the city in gear