A Waseca man is facing felony charges following an altercation that left a local police officer injured.
Christopher Ray Thissen, 37, was charged last week in Waseca County Court with two felony counts of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, one gross misdemeanor charge of obstructing the legal process and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Waseca on July 24.
According to the criminal complaint, officers were called that night for a disturbance on the 800 block of Fifth Street. Police responded to the area earlier that night regarding a fireworks complaint that involved Thissen. He then allegedly began causing a commotion in the middle of the street as people began gathering. The report states Thissen was “obviously intoxicated.” Thissen allegedly became increasingly agitated and aggressive with the officers and began advancing on them with clenched fists.
Thissen reportedly became increasingly physical and combative with officers as they attempted to take him into custody. Two officers deployed their Tasers and a department issued chemical irritant was used in an attempt to take Thissen down, according to the report. During the arrest, Thissen allegedly grabbed an officer’s wrist, twisted her arm and dragged it across the inner part of the open handcuff. The officer applied two closed fist strikes in quick success to get Thissen to let go of her arm, according to court documents. Thissen was then detained and transported to the Waseca County Jail.
The assaulted officer sustained a laceration on her left forearm as a result of the altercation. She later went to the hospital to be treated for her injury.
Thissen’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 19.
In other court news:
Jordan Todd Villwock, 31, of Waseca, was charged last week with check forgery, a felony, and misdemeanor domestic assault. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told law enforcement that Villwock had drained their bank account prior to issuing a bad check of $1,725 to pay for dog training. The victim said Villwock also allegedly tried to intimidate them during an argument by flashing the pistol he carries on his person, to which Villwock denied when talking to deputies. Villwock’s first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Karsten Aleksey Luttschwager, 18, of New Richland, was sentenced on July 27 to two years of probation in connection with a theft that occurred at the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva public school in March. According to the criminal complaint, school officials reported items including a MacBook and webcam had been stolen. Officers identified Luttschwager from video surveillance inside the school. Luttschwager pleaded guilty on May 11 to one count of theft, a gross misdemeanor. A felony charge of second-degree burglary was dismissed per the plea agreement. His probation sentencing, handed down by Judge Carol Hanks, includes completion of chemical and diagnostic assessments. If Luttschwager successfully complies with all conditions of his probation, there will be no conviction for the offense per a stay of adjudication. If he is not compliant, however, he will serve on year in jail. Luttschwager must also pay $400 in restitution and complete three days of community service prior to June 22 of next year.