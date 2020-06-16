When the snow melts the construction starts in Minnesota.
Both Janesville and Waseca are repairing or redoing numerous streets.
Janesville is working on 4th Street to be completed by the end of September and Waseca is working to finish 3rd street NE and 2nd Avenue SE.
In Janesville, Youngerberg Lane was completed earlier in May along with West Elysian Lake Road. The next portion of construction that the town will see is on 4th Street that will start on the west end of the street.
The crew has not begun the work but plans to be there by the end of the week, weather permitting.
On 4th Street, the water, sewer, street, sidewalk and curb and gutter are planned to be done.
This construction is a part of the capital improvement plan that the city has in place. This plan calls for street projects every two to three years and this year is 4th Street.
In Waseca, there are detour signs all over town to redirect from the numerous streets under construction.
One of the main roads being worked on is 3rd Street NE. that was started in April 2019. After experiencing weather delays last spring and summer the construction is expected to be finished by the end of this month.
When done this project will include a complete street and sidewalk reconstruction with the sidewalks being widened when possible. This project will also include the replacement of a water main, sanitary sewer and storm sewer replacement and the associated restoration.
The other main street project in Waseca this summer is 2nd Avenue SE from 5th Street SE to 3rd Street SE by Grace Lutheran Church. It is expected to have a majority of the construction completed by the end of the summer with some work for total completion to happen next spring.
This project is a total reconstruction of everything under the road such as the sewer and water lines.
“We’re glad we’re able to get some projects done to repair the streets,” City Administrator Lee Mattson said. “It’s an ongoing process to maintain the streets. We’re glad to get them done this year.”