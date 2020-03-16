The Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota held its 52nd annual Irish Celebration over the weekend.
The celebration was filled with a parade, dinner, jig contest, a pageant and a band.
This fun-filled day was started with Irish music and an Irish Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. During this Greg and Sue Harguth were crowned as the 2020 Mr. and Mrs. Emerald Isle.
Sharon Haley was named the Grand Marshal of the parade that followed the Mass but she was unable to attend.
In the parade to the Mill Event Center the 2019 royalty members rode with the 2020 contestants along with Mr. and Mrs. Emerald Isle.
Carmen Miller was crowned Miss St. Patrick 2020. She took the title over from Madisyn Loken, the 2019 crown holder.
“I am beyond thankful and proud to have been crowned this year's Miss St. Patrick because being able to represent the club and show my heritage means so much,” Miller said. “I have looked forward to running since I was a little girl and am so happy and excited to represent the club in so many ways this coming year.”
Rachel Borneke was crowned Miss Irish Rose 2020 taking the title over from Emilie Ademek the 2019 title holder. Miss St. Patrick is considered first place and Miss Irish Rose is considered runner-up.
“I had such an amazing year representing the Irish American Club as Miss St. Patrick,” Loken said. “This year went by so fast and I have made so many memories along the way. My favorite memories include meeting the Irish Royalty from Le Sueur County and meeting so many new people at all of our parades. I want to say a special thank you to the club for this amazing opportunity and my family for always supporting me in everything I do. Congratulations to this year's royalty, Carmen and Rachel, the year will go by so fast — enjoy every second.”
The new queens are expected to attend functions in the area including parades or community gatherings and spend the year being a positive representative/influence for our club.
At the Mill earlier in the day there was a luncheon for attendees to enjoy along with entertainment of a Rally with the Miller Denn band and guests Kristin Ziemke and Clare Miller.
There was also a live auction, Irish Bingo and a jig contest that took place throughout the celebration festivities.