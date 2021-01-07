Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FREEZING FOG EXPECTED THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... Areas of freezing fog will develop over much of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin tonight through daybreak Thursday morning. Visibility will commonly be reduced to around a mile or less, along with some patches of dense fog reducing visibility to one quarter mile or less. As the fog freezes on exposed and untreated surfaces, slick spots on roads, overpasses and sidewalks are likely to develop. Motorists are advised to use extra caution by reducing speed, allowing extra space between vehicles, and using low beam headlights due to the potentially hazardous driving conditions.