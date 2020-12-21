New Richland resident Karen Krause is one of 20 candidates who have been selected to be interviewed for a seat on the University of Minnesota Board of Regents.
Every two years, four of the 12 seats are open for appointment by the Regent Candidate Advisory Council. The positions to be filled are in the 1st, 4th, 6th and 7th Congressional Districts. Krause is one of six who are slated to be interviewed for the 1st Congressional District seat open on the Board of Regents.
“It’s clear from the quality of candidates who applied this year that there is a lot of passion for the University of Minnesota,” RCAC Chair Daniel Wolter said in a statement. “It is our goal to ensure the Legislature has a robust and diverse list of candidates to consider when they meet to elect Regents in 2021. Thank you to everyone who put their name forward.”
Krause grew up on a dairy farm in New Richland and still lives on a farm today. She received her bachelor's degree in art from Minnesota State University, Mankato and taught in Waseca for a short time before returning to MSU for her master’s degree in counseling.
After receiving her master's degree, she worked as a counselor for 24 years in the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School District before retiring. Her connection to the U of M runs through her daughter, who received two master's degrees through the school.
“I have been interested in it for a while and because of my job, I didn't think I would have time to devote to it and I thought it was something after my retirement,” Krause said. “I’m concerned about the mental health issues that have occurred at the U over the years and it's an important area to look at.”
If chosen for a seat on the Board of Regents, Krause said she wants to consider bringing a program to the U of M where students to do volunteer work for a credit toward their degree.
“I have looked at other colleges across the country and I think there are some wonderful programs teaching and allowing college students to give back and I'd like to be a part of that,” Krause said.
She went on to say that "not only would it help the broader communities in so many areas where there is such a great need, but also the volunteer receives so much back from the act of giving to others."
With her background of growing up on a farm, Krause is concerned for the agricultural community being well represented on the board.
From her work in education, Krause said she is aware that many schools, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have students falling behind and she believes there is an opportunity for college students to get involved in tutoring as a way to give back again.
“I think there are all kinds of possibilities to look at to make it a win-win for everyone,” Krause said.
Krause served on the Art Council Board for many years, is a trustee and the director of religion classes at the All Saints Catholic Church, is a Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council board member and is on the Riverview Golf Course board in New Richland. She has also served on the State Board for Counselors and was the editor of the board's newsletter for 20 years.
“My strong suit is thinking outside the box, the creative side, that's my strong suit and that's what I would bring to the board,” Krause said.
The RCAC is a 24-member advisory council established by the Minnesota State Legislature to recruit, screen and recommend regent candidates for election by the Legislature, according to the council.
Interviews for the four vacant positions will be held virtually on Jan. 4-8, 2021 and will be streamed for public viewing.