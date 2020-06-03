The Minnesota Youth Athletic Services, Gopher State Baseball and Minnesota Softball announced Tuesday the cancellation of league operations for 9-and-under through 19-and-under activities for the month of June.
The Waseca Youth Baseball Association has canceled play for the 2020 season.
The groups helped develop the Safe Play: Back to the Diamond plan and have worked with the Minnesota Department of Health for a safe return to play. The groups were notified by Commissioner Tarek Tomes on Monday that softball and baseball could return within seven to 10 days for games, but only if the state and MDH see compliance with the Phase II Guidance for Social Distancing the group outlined. Once that is seen by the state and MDH can youth baseball and softball move to Phase III for games and competition.
The groups decided to push back the potential start of games to July 6.
“We delayed making this decision as we had made tremendous progress with the MDH and Commissioner Tomes over the past few weeks with our Safe Play: Back to the Diamond guidelines related to our portion of the plan about games/competition,” a press release from the group read. “However, as you might imagine, the events that have taken place over the past week in Minneapolis and surrounding areas have turned the entire administration’s attention and resources to those situations.”
Metro Baseball and MYAS/Gopher State have combined to create the Baseball Alliance of Minnesota, which has developed a July through October programming schedule. A six-week season would run until Aug. 15, followed by a hybrid of a Gopher State Tournament of Champions/Minnesota Baseball Tournaments, along with other tournaments from July to September.
Gopher State Fall Baseball League and Metro Baseball Fall Leagues would run from September to October. There will also be a MYAS Rising Stars Baseball Academy for advanced player development that could begin June 16 with games beginning the week of July.