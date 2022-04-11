After several months of weighing their options, a local manufacturing company has finally made a decision of where home base will be — and that decision will take it out of Waseca.
Last week, KAMP Automation entered a purchase agreement with the city of Owatonna to procure 4.45 acres in the city’s industrial park to build its own, permanent home. KAMP Automation is currently leasing property on University Drive SW in Waseca, and the land being purchased in Owatonna is on the corner directly north of Gopher Sport in Owatonna.
The agreed upon price came in at $155,073, and the purchase agreement is contingent on the manufacturing company acquiring state incentives through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The state funds, according to communications via KAMP Automation, will be necessary to complete the project.
While Waseca city and county government were hopeful KAMP Automation would elect to remain in Waseca County and build a permanent structure here, the Waseca City Council did ultimately have to play a role in the company’s ability to relocate.
During the March 15 meeting, the council approved a request made by KAMP Automation to notify the state of Minnesota that the city has no objection to the company receiving state assistance in the event they relocate or expand operations into Owatonna.
Without consent from the city of Waseca, it would have been more difficult for KAMP Automation to receive the state assistance for their proposed course of action.
During the meeting, City Manager Lee Mattson explained to the councilors that, if they were to refuse to issue the letter of consent, it could potentially lead to KAMP Automation moving all the way to the Twin Cities metro area, therefore making it more difficult for current Waseca residents to continue to live in Waseca and work for KAMP Automation. It could also limit the city’s ability to attract future KAMP Automation employees to live in Waseca.
In a letter to the city of Waseca, Kent Patterson — president and CEO of KAMP Automation — wrote that the company has put much thought and consideration into where their permanent building would be constructed.
“Choosing a potential location for expansion is not something we have taken lightly, and while no formal or final decision has been made, we do believe expanding into Owatonna would be the best long-term option for the company,” Patterson wrote in the letter dated March 7. Patterson went on to explain that, while the company did consider the south metro area to attract a larger pool of the workforce, he believed the company needed to “stay committed to our local roots” and the people who have helped KAMP Automation grow to where it is today.
“While we may expand operations into OWatonna, we have every intention to maintain our Waseca workforce long-term and create future employment opportunities for Waseca residents,” Patterson wrote.
Patterson did not return requests for additional comment.
During the April 5 Owatonna City Council meeting, a public hearing was held concerning the submission of an application to DEED for a grant under the Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) program to assist with the relocation and expansion of KAMP Automation. The city is requesting up to $575,000 to assist in funding the creations of jobs. KAMP Automation — which currently employs about 25 individuals — is expected to double its number of employees within two years.
DEED has preliminarily stated KAMP Automation could potentially receive an award for up to $140,000 in a forgivable MIF loan or $85,000 in a repayable loan. The Job Creation Fund program — also through DEED — could potentially provide up to $800,000 for the job creation in the project.
The building is anticipated to carry a $6 million investment and be roughly 50,000 square feet. KAMP Automation anticipates paying for part of it through tax increment financing (TIF), pending approval from the Owatonna council.
KAMP Automation was founded in 2015 by the plant manager and engineering manager of a global electronics company. At part of its former employer, the company drove the manufacturing strategy and execution of high volume industrial electronics, shipping more than $250 million of product annually. In order to make quality products at scale, Kamp started to design, build and support its own industrial automated equipment.