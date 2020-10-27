While homecoming can be an exciting week for students, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many schools have canceled or revamped the celebration.
For the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Student Council, they created a homecoming that still offers something for students.
The JWP School District is celebrating homecoming beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 6.
Homecoming at JWP typically lasts a week and ends with a football game, with other activities in between. This year, JWP student council wanted to find a way to celebrate, even during a pandemic so Homecoming will consist of coronation, dress up days and varsity games.
Coronation is a staple of homecoming week, but it will look different than any other year at JWP.
The 2020 homecoming coronation will be livestreamed on the JWP Facebook page for everyone to watch at 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1. For those on the homecoming court, they can have up to six family members present at the crowning as well as the crown bearers and emcees.
Along with crowning of a king and queen, the school is also “masking” the winners with a special JWP homecoming king and queen mask.
"Dress up days" are planned starting on Oct. 28 and until the end of homecoming week on Nov. 6. The dress up days started earlier to ensure that all silver and blue group students have the opportunity to participate.
The dress up days are white lie, America day, class color day and spirit day.
The JWP volleyball team will play a homecoming game at 7:15 p.m., Nov. 2, and the JWP football team will play at 7 p.m., Nov. 6.