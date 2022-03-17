The Le Sueur River bridge is falling down. Or it would soon if Waseca County didn't do something about it.
Bridge reconstruction and maintenance are important when it comes to keeping residents safe when they travel, which is why the Waseca County Board of Commissioners approved the contract to replace the bridge over the Le Sueur River on County Road 75.
During the county commissioners meeting March 15, Jim Kollar, public works director, presented to the commissioners bidding options for the bridge.
Public bids were opened March 3 for the replacement project. Two bids were received. ICON Constructors, LLC had the lowest bid with the amount of $786,209, which ended up being approximately 10% over the Engineer's estimate amount of $712,328. The second bid came from Structural Specialties Inc., who had a bid of $788,954.
According to Kollar, the two bid are separated by less than 0.5%, indicating a highly competitive bidding.
"The Engineer estimate was so low because the engineer underestimated how much it would cost to remove the old bridge," said Kollar. "The rest of the numbers were in line with the bids."
The bridge replacement project has been awarded federal BROS (Bridge Replacement Off-System) funds in the amount of $569,862, payable in 2022. It has also been awarded state grant funds from the Motor Vehicle Lease Sales Tax (MVLST) account in the amount of $128,794. In the event that the federal and/or state funding participation is capped and does not increase to cover bid amounts for eligible items, the use of county local option sales tax funds in the amount of $87,552 will be proposed.
The existing bridge over Le Sueur River is a concrete deck girder, which was constructed in 1914 and widened with timber framing in 1983. According to Kollar, the bridge is structurally deficient, load restricted and has been eligible for replacement for a number of years. As the old bridge is removed, ICON is responsible for removing the remnants of the bridge and making sure that it is disposed of properly.
The new bridge is proposed to be 112 feet long, 35 feet wide and made from concrete. ICON Constructors, LLC plans to begin construction in early April and the construction of the bridge will last approximately two to three months.
"I think this is a great idea," said Commissioner DeAnne Malterer.
Along with the new bridge, ICON will be building a three span structure, which should help prevent tree limbs from getting lodged under the bridge, as someone would need to physically remove the limbs in high water situations.