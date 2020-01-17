This is the second week of Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival medallion hunt clues.
The festival runs Jan. 25 through Feb. 29.
Each week clues will be given, with clues appearing through Feb. 7.
The medallion is hidden within the city limits of Waseca.
It is on public property that is accessible 24 hours daily.
Have fun, happy hunting and dress warmly!
Week 2 clues
Every year you go out into the cold to beat cabin fever
To find this medallion you must not be an underachiever
As you walk the path towards success you may hit a mental wall
But please note You will hear whistles, cheers, and rahs in the fall
Winters chill, snow, and wind of course is in the air
But where you walk it is normally fair
This puzzle will involve quite some trekking
But keep on going it will get interesting
With this next clue I give hint hint, and cough cough
There is an area in which you will hunt that you need to trail off.