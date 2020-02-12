Linda Grant was surprised at the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce Community Awards banquet when she was named the Don Eustice Community Service recipient.
Each year, the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes someone with this award, which is one of seven given at the banquet and is the only one kept a secret until that night.
“If there is a task that needs action, she will see that it gets done; with nary a thought otherwise,” previous winner Gloria Butler said of Grant.
On the night of the Community Awards, Grant was unaware she would be receiving the honor. She recalls Duane Rathmann, the previous 2019 winner, was speaking about the new winner of the award. He shared this person had lived in Waseca most of their life but was not born here. This didn’t alert Grant, as she knows many people have moved here.
Rathmann continued on about Farmamerica and the History Center, and as she was looking around the room, wondering who it could be, he mentioned this mystery person was a hospice director. This comment is what clued her in on being the 2020 recipient.
“Jane (Dunn) had asked me a couple years ago ‘do you think you will ever win that award’ and I said ‘no I have not done nearly enough,’” Grant said. “I still don't feel that way. It was a huge surprise. It's a great honor. I was just very touched and I'll just keep doing what I do.”
Grant has lived in the Wasea area for many years, having grown-up in Janesville, spending her time working and volunteering. Once she was back in Waseca, after moving away to Florida for 10 years, the first thing she got involved in was training to be a hospice volunteer before becoming the hospice director later on.
“The hospice volunteering and administration was 13 years of the best education anybody could have asked for,” Grant said. “I learned so much about families and relationships and how death should be as celebrated as a birth. It was just an incredible experience for me and the massage peice it kind of piggybacks on that because the part about hospice that I enjoyed the most was the bereavement…”
Through Healing Hands Grant has been able to continue to help with stress issues and grieving through massage.
“I wish everyone could have that hospice experience…,” Grant said. “There's no right or wrong thing to say it's just about your presence.”
Along with volunteering with hospice and being the director, fundraising and training the volunteers, she also started a respite program and a lifeline program through the Waseca Mayo Clinic Health System. The respite program is for chronically ill people with training for volunteers who would give caregivers breaks to run errands or for personal matters.
Through the lifeline program Grant would install lifelines for people. She did this for a few years before she became the hospice director.
When she retired from being the hospice director she left without an idea of what to do with her life. This was when, her now business partner, Jane Dunn approached Grant about going to massage school. When Grant finished they opened Healing Hands in Waseca in 2002.
“I’m a Reiki practitioner and Reiki master and the precepts of Rieke begin with just for today,” Grant said. “From working in hospice I know that we don't know what tomorrow is going to bring so just for today, living in the present moment is so important. There really is no reason to be so stressed.”
Along with her volunteering and work in the health field she was on the Waseca Area Foundation Board when it was first starting, fundraising consultation at Farmamerica as well as recently retiring from the Waseca Historical Society board. She is currently the Friends of the Library chair on the board and a Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador.