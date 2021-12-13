As the property tax increases for many Waseca residents far outpace the speed at which the city tax levy annually increases, it was time for the City Council to hear from its constituents.
The City Council’s Dec. 7 Truth in Taxation hearing for a proposed 2.5% levy increase — down from preliminary 4.3% in September — came after a presentation on the 2022 levy.
The City Council will vote to approve the final 2022 levy on Dec. 21.
Levy presentation
Waseca’s 2.5% levy increase puts the 2022 levy at $5.15 million, up from $5.03 million the previous year.
For Waseca homeowners with a median-valued home worth $138,600 that did not see a change in value in 2021, property taxes will go down 3.19%. For the median Waseca homeowner, however, the market value of whose home value increased from $128,000 to $138,600 or by 8.11% in 2021, property taxes will increase by 7.5%, from $933 to $1,003, as a result of the 2.5% levy increase.
Waseca’s tax rate, which is arrived at by dividing the levy by the city’s tax capacity, decreased from 91% in 2021 to 88.1% in 2022. This puts Waseca’s tax rate above Janesville’s, which is just below 80%, and below New Richland’s and Waldorf’s, which are just over 120% and 130%, respectively.
Most individual taxpayer money, about 56.7%, goes into the general fund, while 28.8% goes into the capital fund for streets, parks and building roofs, and 10.9% goes toward debt services, helping the city pay off debts on previous projects, including for the streets and sewers.
Among general fund expenditures, 34% goes toward police, 8% toward community development, 15% to street maintenance, 6% to engineering, 7% to fire, 14% to recreation and culture and 16% to administration, which includes human resources, finance, City Council, election administration, maintenance of city hall and information technology. Within those departments, the cost of administration went down 6.53%, while community development increased by 1.96%, police increased by 7.2%, fire increased by 11.35%, engineering increased by 4.25% and street maintenance increased by 3.1%.
City Manager Lee Mattson said sometimes when city councils try to cut costs from the levy, they put off fixing capital investments like roads, which can impact infrastructure conditions over time.
“The more you don’t fix roads, the more they deteriorate and eventually that will increase your annual maintenance costs,” he said.
Some cities also get rid of certain positions in city government to cut costs, which Mattson said impacts services.
Truth in Taxation hearing
Waseca resident Robert Tackett kicked off the Truth in Taxation hearing by asking Mattson to clarify what he meant when he said the city cut costs in the levy by reducing the use of independent contractors. Mattson said the city opted to spend less on snow removal contractors this year.
Waseca resident and School Board member Edita Mansfield, who is also the wife of Councilor John Mansfield, spoke about the odor in Waseca from the wastewater treatment facility of Birds Eye, a vegetable processing plant in town. She also lamented the cost of reconstructing Eighth Street SE, saying it put too heavy a burden on local taxpayers.
Another local resident, Mark Buker, echoed Edita Mansfield’s complaints about the odor, saying he wished Birds Eye representatives would address the council.
Local resident Helen Valencia, who is retired along with her husband, expressed concern about her 11% property tax increases outpacing her social security payments, which increased 5.9% this year.
Jackie Dickie, a local resident who speaks regularly about taxes during the public comment periods of local government meetings, accused the City Council of mismanaging taxpayer money. Among other things, Dickie spoke about how she tries to save money in her personal life while managing health care costs, saying the council should learn from business owners about when they need to fire employees to save money. She also said local taxpayer money should only be spent on absolute essentials, not “luxuries” like parks, water parks and dog parks.
Mayor Roy Srp addressed Dickie toward the end of her comments, which lasted 45 minutes.
“I know you aren’t pleased at all to listen to me because when I talk to you, you don’t listen to me, but I’d like to ask you to listen to this,” Srp said. “For everything that you’ve mentioned … there is someone either on the phone or at that podium … that will go 180 degrees different from you on what you bring up. And you keep saying that you are speaking for people.”
Dickie concluded her comments with a call to mobilize other local residents frustrated with their property taxes.
“The only way we can make some changes is if we flood this city hall here every single meeting and complain about our taxes,” she said. “That’s the only way.”