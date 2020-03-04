Waseca High school students gained first-hand knowledge about trade work from trade workers.
Connors Plumbing and Heating with Lennox Industries and Liberty Heating and Cooling of Anoka gave Waseca High school students an opportunity to be a part of conversations about the skilled trade shortage.
The students attended the Home and Garden show in Minneapolis on Feb. 29 and were able to meet Mike Rowe before his presentation.
Rowe is the creator and host of "Dirty Jobs" and founder of mikeroweWORKS Foundation, a public charity that works to debunk myths of the skilled trades and help close the skilled trades gap.
“It was a pleasure to spend the morning with the students and hopefully they were able to see that there is a lot of opportunity to make a living and build a nice life working in the skilled trades,” Owner and President of Connors Plumbing and Heating Peggy Hildebrandt said.
The group arrived early enough to the show to meet Rowe and get his autograph before checking out the rest of the show prior to his presentation.
Students were selected based on their current participation in the industrial arts at their school. All three students who attended the event are taking welding at the high school.
“I thought that he (Mike Rowe) was a very nice guy to meet in person and he was very laid back and he had a lot of humor,” student Ben Diedrich said. “In his presentation it was a bit of an eye opener to how much of an industry there is open and needed in the trade industry. And also his mikeroweWorks foundation, he talked about that a lot and I thought that was really cool.”
According to the press release from Connors the skilled trades shortage is a workforce crisis that is impacting businesses across the nation. As a longtime member of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce and active in the “Discover Waseca Careers” program, Connors is committed to educating young adults about the opportunities that exist in the plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical industries.
“I thought it was a pretty cool experience,” Devin Stankiewicz said. “I would definitely do it again. He (Rowe) was a really nice guy. I think the school should do more stuff like that.”
The students who attended the event shared some insight to what Rowe covered in his presentation at the Home and Garden show.
They shared that he spoke of the push that some communities give for students to attend a four year college over trade schools and the two-year degree programs. Rowe spoke on how this push leaves gaps in the trade industry with more jobs open than being filled by those learning the trade. The students continued to share that stands for more trade and not a fan of student debt that occurs most of the time with four-year degrees.
“I thought it was really cool, I thought he (Rowe) was a really nice guy and I thought what he talked about was really interesting and not something you hear here (the high school) everyday,” Daniel (Buck) Kuhns said about the experience. “It was a good experience for us to learn and see what he has on the topic of labor vs education.”
The three students who were able to attend the show said they would recommend any student to go to the Home and Garden show to see what options are out there.
Hildebrandt stated the reason they worked with their partner Lennox to take the students to the show was to bring awareness that in addition to earning a living, the skilled trades are also evolving and keeping up with technology in the products offered and the diagnostics required to keep today’s systems working. “This is not your grandfather’s industry.”
“We were lucky to have such great representatives of Waseca,” Hildebrandt said. “Ben, Devin and Buck were very attentive not only to Mike Rowe, but also to our Lennox District Manager and Field Operations Manager. They appeared genuinely pleased to be there.”