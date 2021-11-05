Waseca County’s longtime county recorder, Linda Karst, never planned to be in the business for 34 years.
“There was just a part-time job opening up,” she said. “I knew absolutely nothing about real estate, but they hired me … I had no expectations.”
Karst retired on Nov. 5, leaving, for the last time, the office she’d spent close to half her life in.
The recorder's road
Karst grew up in Eden, South Dakota, population 93 — about 1% the size of Waseca. Her parents were farmers. Her mother waitressed. Karst said she grew up milking cows and planting crops. It was a smaller farm compared to most modern ones. When she got a bit older, she waitressed herself.
Prior to her time at the county courthouse, Karst worked at the license bureau in Waseca for two and a half years. She also did clerical and factory work at E. F. Johnson. She was in the market for a part-time job when a clerk position opened up.
“They asked me if I could read a map, and I said, ‘Well, not really, but I know right from left,’” she said. “They hired me anyway.”
Karst knew nothing about the Recorder’s Office — indexing deeds and mortgages in the county — when she started. In 1987, the year she started as a part-time clerk, the office was just beginning to transition into a fully computerized operation. Books were still utilized, but the screens they looked at were of a different nature from today's computer monitors.
These days, electronic recording, or e-recording, allows customers to remotely access the information of the recorder’s office for a monthly fee. Customers were also very recently given the opportunity to sign documents online for fraud detection, a brand new service.
As technology changed the work of the Recorder’s Office, Karst’s position also changed. After three years as a part-time clerk, she was promoted to the position of deputy recorder, a second-in-command position to the county recorder.
“Being the Waseca County recorder was never on the radar until my predecessor was retiring and she said, ‘You will be the next Waseca County recorder,’” Karst said. “And I thought, ‘Alrighty then.’”
Karst ran for county recorder in 2002. She was elected for a four-year term in 2003 and re-elected four more times after that, facing competition and defeating it twice.
One step at a time
There are many parts of her job that Karst said she’ll miss when she’s no longer here, including the detailed work of verifying and proofing documents and taking people’s photographs for passports.
“They’re usually pretty happy when they’re getting their passports,” she said. “They’re going on a trip. What's not to love about that?”
Most of all, though, she said she’ll miss the people she’s worked with for so long. Judging from the way Waseca County Property and Election Services Director Tammy Spooner talks about her, it seems the feeling is mutual.
“She was incredible to work with,” Spooner said, adding that she and Karst have been colleagues for 16 years. “She did her job absolutely to the best of her ability every day with integrity. As her friend, I want her to retire and enjoy life. As her co-worker, I don’t want her to go.”
Spooner added, “It’s been a good run."
With Karst no longer fulfilling the position of county recorder, the department is now merged with the former Auditor/Treasurer Department to form the new Property and Election Services Department. The Auditor/Treasurer Department was itself merged from the previously separate Auditor and Treasurer departments in February 2010.
Spooner was appointed director of the Property and Election Services Department by the Waseca County Board of Commissioners in July, taking on Karst’s duties, effective Aug. 23.
Looking forward, Karst said she’s not exactly sure what she’s going to do during retirement, whether it includes volunteering, taking a trip or two, or something else. But she's looking forward to a slower pace.
“I’m going to enjoy the holidays,” she said. “After that, we’ll see.”