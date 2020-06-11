Waseca Area Caregiver Services is returning, and it’s also expanding with Journeys and new objectives.
WACS was started in 2013 by the first director Sherry Scholljegerdes, to help the local aging population, specifically those with memory loss. It provided caregivers resources. It is now expanding by offering resources to young adults in need, too, through a program called Journeys.
Shortly after opening, Scholljegerdes wanted to focus on volunteering with WACS, so her daughter Kelly Boeddeker took over as the director. In 2017, WACS was closed for a short term and activated again in November 2019 when there was more of a demand for the services again.
“For me to come back and to be a part of a community and to be able to activate Waseca Area Caregiver Services is my passion and my mission, with the youth piece,” Boeddeker said of taking over for her mother.
Aging adult programs
There are numerous programs and resources that are offered through WACS and Journeys for those in Waseca County.
Some of the programs that are offered include REST (Respite Education Support Tools), Tai Ji Quan: Moving For Better Balance, Caregivers Cafe and numerous others.
REST is a program that offers the caregiver of an aging adult a break to go to appointments, the store or other necessary places while a trained volunteer is taking care of the loved one. Tai Ji Quan: Moving For Better Balance is a program that helps the aging adult reduce their risk of falls by improving balance, muscle strength, flexibility and mobility through coordinated movements in a slow, circular, flowing motion according to the WACS website.
Caregivers Cafe is located in the WACS building. Typically caregivers and workers with others invited by caregivers are able to meet from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday to chat over a cup of coffee and a donut, both free with a free will donation.
Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the WACS building is not open to the public, meaning most programs are unavailable until further notice.
COVID-19 changes
Changes are being made to help those caregivers stay connected while WACS is closed to the public.
Boeddeker is hoping to receive a grant that will allow her to purchase tablets for caregivers to continue education and activities.
“What’s happening is caregivers are a prisoner in their own home anyway because they can’t go out because they’re caring for people with memory loss,” Boeddeker said. “So when COVID-19 hit they’re really a prisoner in their home and they have no social outlet at all. So that has become one of my missions to make sure they can see our faces …”
Helping the aging population in Waseca County is why WACS was started, and now with its return, the orgainization is working to reach more groups in need.
What Journeys has to offer
Journeys is about a pathway to a positive future for the high risk young adults in need.
This program is for young adults who: are homeless; are struggling with substance/alcohol abuse; are struggling with mental health; are wanting to continue education; and many other reasons.
“Imagine you’re a homeless youth and you’ve already been in a situation of low income, and you’re struggling, or maybe mom and dad are in jail, coming out of foster care, whatever, those are the kids that we really want to push, saying you can do this with a little bit of help and guidance” Boeddeker said. “If you want to go to school and get a college education or get your GED through Community Education, we can get that resource for you and help you get there.”
The organization can help high risk young adults through various resources, including medical insurance guidance, education, finding a job, mental health referral, finding a place to live, help with food supply and substance and alcohol abuse help.
“One thing I’m not going to do is waste my time or theirs,” Boeddeker said. “I’m really strict about that, and I don’t play games. I tell them you can’t play a player. I lived in Denver for 26 years. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve done a lot. I’ve been through a lot. I know what it takes to be successful in the way they want to be successful. And I think that’s the important piece to understand is walking along that path with them until they get to where they need to be.”
Helping veterans
Another edition with the reactivating of WACS is the objective to implement resources for Waseca County veterans. Boeddeker has been in communication with the Veteran Services office to offer assistance.
“I am excited to see where they go with this program,” Veteran Services Officer Chris Hinton said. “Anytime we can offer resources for our citizens, it is a benefit to everyone. Here at Veteran Services, we are committed to helping our veterans and their families anyway we can and having this as a referral source from them to us and us to them will be a benefit to Waseca county.”
Through WACS, veterans will be able to engage with others in the community while participating in outdoor activities and spending time with their peers and friends.
“I think that the veterans are very well respected people,” Boeddeker said. “My grandpa was a veteran, my uncle was a veteran and my cousin was a veteran, and I was also on the women’s auxiliary when I was attending the University of Central Arkansas … I have a deep respect for their services, all military. And I think they’re aging adults and so they fall into the aging adult category and the aging adult population that needs that specific help. We know that there’s a lot of mental health that comes with being a veteran and serving your country, we see it in the paper all the time …”
Volunteers and staff
With the variety of programs offered through WACS, the staff and volunteers have extensive training and participate in continuous education. All of the staff and volunteers are also CPR and first aid trained.
“Waseca Area Caregiver Services enforces a strong educational piece to their staff, volunteer development and this is essential with assisting the ability of our organization,” Boeddeker said. “Therefore, Waseca Area Caregiver Services has the utmost respect in regards for continuing education. So we will be implementing this through program training opportunities.”
Some of the staff and volunteers have training from 2013 already that they are building off of to keep updated on what is important to know.
Volunteers through WACS will be assigned to a caregiver and care receiver to help around the yard, cleaning inside, technology help or any odds-and-ends that may require assistance. Anyone can volunteer with WACS to help with the aging population in the county.