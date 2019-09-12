WASECA — A utopian dream job.
This is what Devon Lawrence, new band director at the Waseca High school, thinks of his position.
This is his first teaching job post-graduation, but he is ready to take on the challenge of running the band program.
“Just being here, whether it’s the students or the staff or the community, I have felt nothing but support ever since I walked through the door. It’s almost like a utopia job in a sense,” Lawrence said. “No other place that I’ve experienced has had this much support or this much knowledge.”
Taking over
He said that people in the district have been supportive, willing and helpful when he needs it and can point him in the right direction when needed.
Sam Boerboom left at the end of the 2018-2019 school year staying through the end of June to lead the new marchers camp. During this camp Lawrence was able to observe before taking over fully.
One part of the transition that made part of the transition easier for Lawrence was Boerboom had the show panned out already, so it was a matter of fine tuning it.
“Things have been done really well up to this point, so it’s just adding my own flare,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence took over at the end of June officially and has been working with the students since.
“It’s been great (the transition),” Lawrence said. “I felt like even from day one I was able to connect with the students and be able to be open with them, be honest with them.”
“He has a lot of energy,” Waseca Marching Classic Chairperson Edna Burns said. “I heard from last week after the two shows that he was so positive with them (students) and using it as a growing tool and very positive toward the kids. I think it’s going to be great. I think he’s there for the kids. The kids just love him.”
Background
Lawrence is originally from Rosemount, Minnesota and attended The University Of Wisconsin Eau Claire for Music Education.
Lawrence has always been aware of Waseca because of his time in Rosemount in Marching Band, playing the trumpet, from meeting students from Waseca at competitions, along with having Todd Dufault, previous Waseca boys varsity basketball coach, as his high school band director. In college he was a part of River City Rhythm, which traveled around the state and to Waseca a few times.
“I always knew Waseca was such a supportive and welcoming community and I always knew band was such a huge thing here,” Lawrence said. With how I’ve felt about music and felt band I knew that it would be a good choice to come and interview and I thought that it would be a good fit.”
While at Eau Claire he participated in multiple music groups. He was a member of the Blue and Gold marching band for five years with three of those years as the drum major. Lawrence was also in jazz ensemble, which he was able to record some CDs with along with guest artists.
With the group he was able to attend The Midwest Clinic International Band and Orchestra Conference, one of the biggest music educator conventions in the world held in Chicago, Illinois.
“I have known him since his freshman year at Rosemount High School,” Dufault said. “He is a young man of high character and integrity. A great person who understands how to work with others. A very talented educator that developed into a great leader. He has a lot of characteristics that will position himself to be extremely successful, but the first thing that comes to mind is his ability to connect and relate to people. A great background of musical excellence and a great fit for a supportive community like Waseca. No doubt Devon will continue the long history of excellence in the instrumental department.”
Why music education?
Lawrence has known since middle school that he wanted to teach music.
“In middle school I actually started participating in it (band) more and my band director in middle school said he saw something in me,” Lawrence said. “He put me into some ensembles that maybe I shouldn’t have been in, as in I was a little young for them and a little inexperienced, but I think those helped me grow and kind of show me how awesome music can be. And I think going through high school with the directors that I had, they continued to show me how powerful music is and how it can really affect people and affect their lives. There are so many things whether it’s jazz band, marching band that have taught me so many things that I feel like you can’t really get anywhere else and music’s cool. I love playing music. I love listening to music, so it was a pretty easy choice going to college knowing what I wanted to do and knowing where I eventually wanted to end up.”
One thing that he does to show the students that he is still dedicated to music is practice every morning.
“I still play every morning,” Lawrence said. “I come here and I play at 6 a.m. before marching band practice, because it’s something that’s important to me as a musician and I think it’s also important for the students to see that I’m still passionate about music and that I’m still looking to get better as well.”
The marching band is in competition season, with two competitions done already the Waseca Marching Classic is coming up.
The classic is on Saturday, September 21 all day with a parade, education clinics for the students and a field show.
“I’m super-excited,” Lawrence said. “I’ve heard, never been because Rosemount doesn’t go to it, but I’m super-excited to see it and I hear it’s this huge event with fireworks.”