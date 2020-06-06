Aaron Schumann couldn’t find a megaphone. He didn’t need one to make sure his and other peoples’ voices were heard Saturday in Waseca.
Schumann spearheaded a demonstration on the lawn of the Waseca County Courthouse for the second time in a week to bring to light the impact of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis May 28 while in custody of Minneapolis police.
The incident has sparked worldwide protests and even reverberated to small communities like Waseca.
Schumann describes himself as a redneck, who enjoys the outdoors and fishing, but recently underwent a transformation where he has gained insight into racism. The image of Floyd calling out for his mother remains emotional for Schumann.
“I cried,” Schumann said. “When he screamed, ‘Momma’ It gets me every time I talk about it. When that man screamed out for his mother that broke me. That broke me as a man. It gets me right now.”
Around 30 people joined Schumann in the demonstration Saturday, many of whom brought signs calling for justice for Floyd. Passing cars frequently honked and drivers waved to support the crowd.
Keith Deike raised two African American children and felt compelled to join the demonstration Saturday.
“It’s brought back some memories from when my kids were real young,” Deike said. “They were called names, they were excluded, things like that. They didn’t have it as bad as a lot of African Americans because they had our kind of cloak of whiteness. We were a white family. In Waseca they had good lives and all that stuff but every time I see the pictures on the news, it could be one of my kids. ”
For Aminia Mungai the incident conjured up her own experiences of racism. As a Muslim growing up in Waseca, she has felt the stigma of racism and ignorance from an early age.
“Especially when you’re a minority in Waseca, and I am,” Mungai said. “I faced a lot of different things. I wanted people to come together here to listen and learn from each other, and learn different perspectives.”
The group’s goal is to raise awareness and bring an end to racism in the community. As with Schumann, education is the vehicle to do so.
“I was an ignorant redneck for a majority of my life,” Schumann said. “Three months ago I was an ignorant redneck hunting and fishing. I was a good ol’ boy. Then I had to take a good hard look at myself and realize that’s bull---. How am I going to stand by and let this happen when I can affect change? I started learning and then all of a sudden that changed my whole morality. It didn’t just change my life, it changed my heart. It changed the way I felt about everything. It’s crazy how a little bit of education will do that and I’m still digging. Every day.”
The status quo is no longer acceptable for Schumann.
“We have to start over,” he said. “What we have, what we call OK is not OK and everybody knows it’s not OK but we just deal with it because that’s the way it is. There are millions of people marching around the United States today, there are millions … we can make a change and it needs to happen.”