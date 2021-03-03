Despite COVID-19 case numbers improving around Minnesota, health officials are sounding the alarm about south central Minnesota.
The region includes Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties.
The region is seeing an increase in the rate of new cases per 100,000 residents and just last week the Mankato community testing site had a positivity rate of 10%. The statewide average is 3.6%, Assistant Minnesota Health Commissioner Dan Huff said.
The state tracks a number of public health indicators including case positivity, new cases and new cases based on population. Statewide, Minnesotans have been doing a good job at bringing the numbers down. The test positivity rate is low and case rates have been dropping to about where the state was prior to the surge last fall, he said.
“However, we have a couple of regions in the state that are our warning areas and one of those is south central,” Huff said.
Counties in the region are starting to see an increase in new cases beyond the rest of the state. The state also looks at data trends. South central Minnesota counties are seeing double or even triple the rates of confirmed cases per 10,000 people when compared to other counties. Hennepin County’s rate of confirmed cases per 10,000 residents is 8.5. Blue Earth is at 15.1, almost twice the Hennepin County rate and Watonwan County is at 31.9, almost three times the rate of Hennepin.
More cases means more infectious people. While vaccines are being distributed, there is simply not enough to bend the curve by itself, people must be diligent in their efforts to stop the spread, Huff said.
“I would just implore people to redouble their efforts at masking, at social distancing, and then getting tested,” Huff said.
Gov. Tim Walz recently made an announcement regarding his support for schools to reopen, also asking Minnesotans to continue to take the necessary precautions to mitigate the spread for the next 90 days.
President Joe Biden has recently announced that he believes the United States will have enough vaccines to vaccinate every adult by the end of May. While many people are tired of the pandemic, wearing masks and social distancing, Huff said Minnesotans can’t stop these initiatives now.
“We hope we’re in the third quarter, but we’re still fighting a very wily adversary and we can’t just walk off the field now. We’ve got to really give it our all if we’re going to still win this game,” Huff said.
The MDH recently launched a campaign to promote testing among youth in an effort to protect students, youth activities and in-person learning. In order to offer these opportunities, the state needs to identify cases early, Huff said. Thus the state is asking parents to take their kids every two weeks to get tested.
“We want kids to be successful. We want schools to be successful. We want our businesses to be successful and we need south central Minnesota to help us turn it around so that we can get the state to open up, because right now, south central is a concerning party,” Huff said.
Data provided by the the Minnesota Department of Health shows that COVID-19 testing in the south central region is dropping overall. Testing was higher at the beginning of the year, but the numbers have since started dropping.
“Cases in south central Minnesota are going up and testing is going down ... We know that 50% of the spread of this disease is asymptomatic. So unless people are actively seeking out testing, they won’t even know they have it and they will be spreading it to more people,” Huff said.
Overall, the message health officials want to get out is to continue masking, social distancing and get tested. With testing, Huff said he hopes people will have information about their status and the power to make good decisions.