The Waseca Area Foundation (WAF) was the benefactor this past May of a generous financial gift from the late John P. Priebe. According to Priebe’s wishes, two funds were established to support grants in Waseca County. The first fund is the John P. Priebe Fund for Community Runs, Outdoor Events and Bike Paths within Waseca County. The second fund is the John P. Priebe Memorial Fund for Waseca/Janesville K-12 Education. Grants will begin in 2021 for both funds, and applications will be available at the WAF office or website.
Priebe was a Senior Advisor for Principal Financial Group dba Priebe Financial for the past 18 years, and he had been actively involved in his community: a member of the Waseca Chamber, Rotary and former board member of the WAF. In addition, Priebe provided financial support to numerous community sponsored events, youth sporting associations and schools. Whether it was the Waseca Triathlon, the Waseca County Fair, Books for Kids, the Fire Department, or Farm America, Priebe’s benevolence was far reaching.
The mission of the WAF is to provide an opportunity for groups or individuals to leave a legacy through contributions, which build a permanent community fund committed to meeting the changing needs of the Waseca area. The WAF appreciates the financial gift from John P. Priebe, creating two funds that will support a breadth of programs in Waseca County into perpetuity. Likewise, individuals, families, businesses, or organizations can establish a fund through WAF by contacting the WAF website or Amy Potter, Executive Director, at 507-835-5990.