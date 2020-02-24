WASECA — Coborn’s Inc. announced last week it plans to close the Waseca Cash Wise supermarket.
While the grocery store will close on or before Friday, the liquor store will stay open, according to a company press release. The move came as part of the company's evaluation of its strategic plan and business operations.
"The Waseca location is simply unable to generate the guest count necessary to sustain operations," it said.
"We are grateful to our employees in this location for their dedication and hard work," said Coborn's chairman, president and CEO Chris Coborn.
All employees are being offered personal one-on-one placement assistance for other roles within the company. For those circumstances where continued employment is not an option, Coborn's will offer these employees assistance to help with the transition.
Pharmacy prescriptions will be transferred to the Owatonna Cash Wise location.
Cash Wise Foods held its official grand opening in October 2018, taking the spot long occupied by Hy-Vee.