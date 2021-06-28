Waseca’s annual Lakefest music festival is on for this Fourth of July.
The event will occur rain or shine and is free to the public at Clear Lake Park. There will be five musical acts, going from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m., and featuring Charlie Parr as the headliner.
While coolers and alcohol are permitted, glass containers are not. Participants are asked to bring their own lawn chair or blanket, and to make an effort to keep the park clean.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waseca Community Ed will rent out kayak, canoe and paddle boards for $5 an hour. There will also be cornhole toss, volleyball and Frisbees available.
After 5 p.m., Lead for Minnesota Executive Director Benya Kraus and her mother, who is from Thailand, will assist in making krathongs, which are floating vessels made of banana leaves, flowers, and candles, in order to honor the Thai tradition of Loy Krathong, which means “festival of light.” Krathong launch will commence at 9:30 p.m. at the beach.
Lakefest organizers said in a statement that they hope the activity will provide a new Lakefest tradition.
Fireworks will take place after the krathong launch. The fireworks are funded in part by a $3,500 donation from Spire Credit Union to Waseca Tourism, which Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Fitch explained had to do with the low amount of donations this year.
Lakefest is supported by a grant from the Waseca Area Foundation.
“We're just trying to do something simple that will be relaxing,” said Waseca Art Center Artistic Director Andy Breck, who is organizing the event this year with Waseca County History Center Executive Director Joan Mooney.. “In previous years, they’ve had a color run, they’ve had a boat parade, they’ve had other events, but this is just much more scaled back.”
Breck explained that part of this is a response to last year’s cancellation, not due to COVID-19 exactly. Fitch, who was tasked with organizing last year’s Lakefest, said last year's Lakefest was canceled due to a lack of volunteers.
“Things don’t happen in our community without volunteers,” Fitch said.
While the organizers have not yet talked about plans for Lakefest next year, Breck said he believed the festival’s future is uncertain.
“It’s not set in stone that it’s gonna happen again,” he said. “If people don’t turn out, I don’t see it being viable to continue it.”
For this year, though, the festival has been able to come through with a full setlist of musicians and more. As Breck explains it, Charlie Parr is a well-known musician with a national following, who just happens to have family in Waseca.
“It’s very fortunate for us, because he’s a great musician and a true performer,” Breck said.
He added that he feels the music at Lakefest is important because it draws people from their homes and into the broader community.
“Just spending a day outside without a face mask with people we haven’t seen for a year, with some good music,” Breck said. “It’s a good day to come out and be a Wasecan, and just celebrate friends, family and neighbors. It’s less focused on the pomp and circumstance, and more focused on being together.”