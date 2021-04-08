A Janesville woman was deemed incompetent to proceed with the judicial process by Waseca County Court, according to public records.
Margaret Ann Frank, 30, was determined by the court under Judge Carol Hanks to be incompetent to proceed on April 7. Frank was originally charged on Feb. 10 with forgery and violating a restraining order, both felony offenses.
The charges stem from a January incident where Frank allegedly sent a forged court document in the mail to try to gain more parenting rights.
A review hearing in for this case has been scheduled for Sept. 14.