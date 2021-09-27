After a 3.9% decrease last year, Waseca Public Schools is looking at a significant increase to its 2022 tax levy.
The Waseca School Board approved Sept. 23 a preliminary tax levy increase of 7.06% for 2022. The levy is set to $5.25 million, an increase of $346,000 from the previous year.
While the increase is bigger than in recent years, Superintendent Eric Hudspith said that its size was related to the previous year’s levy, which was a nearly $200,000 cut, a 3.9% decrease from the previous year. At the Dec. 21, 2020 Truth in Taxation hearing, Business Services Director Elizabeth Beery said that the decrease was based on changes in population, state statutes and board authority, along with changes in property values, building bonds and census data.
Additionally, since a combination of state aid and the levy make up the school’s funding, increasing property values have contributed to the larger levy.
“Our state aid decreased a little bit,” Beery said. “As our property values increase, what will happen is state aid will decrease and the levy will increase.”
The school district did not provide data on the expected tax impact for individual property owners with the preliminary 7.06% increase.
The levy has seen other significant shifts in recent years, including an increase of 13% in 2017 followed by an increase of 0.2% in 2018.
While an exact dollar amount for this year’s levy will not be approved until December — an amount that could be lower than or equal to the current figure — Hudspith said there is typically not a significant difference between the approved maximum levy and the final levy decided in December. The years where there is a significant difference occur when the School Board decides to “under levy” on certain items to keep the rate as flat as possible for taxpayers from year to year.
“We ask the board to approve the maximum, because it gives us flexibility to look at those numbers,” Beery said. “It just gives us that time to really dig into it and then feel comfortable moving forward with what will be best for the educational program as well as our community members.”
The very same day as the School Board meeting, Beery said, a new report changed the numbers by about $2,500 — an insignificant change, but an example of the budget’s tendency to shift in the months before being finalized.
The 7.06% tax levy increase to $5.25 million from $4.90 million stems from a 13.27% increase in the general fund — $1.93 million to $2.19 million, a 8.42% increase in the community service fund — $295,000 to $320,000, and a 2.44% increase in the general debt service fund — $2.68 million to $2.74 million.