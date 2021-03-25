Some would argue that 2020 was the worst year of their life, but Dorothy Loonan would argue that it was the year she restarted her life.
It was the year she received a kidney donation from a stranger.
Loonan served as a senior airman in the U.S. Air Force from 1976 until 1980 before she began her career traveling the world as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines.
Traveling the world and assisting people on flights was her life. But that changed when her flight landed in Seattle, Washington. She couldn’t move her arms or legs for 30 minutes. That was the last flight she worked, nearly seven years ago.
A doctor’s visit told her that both her kidneys had essentially died from a side effect from a prescribed medication.
“It was numbing, I can’t explain the reaction,” Loonan said. “You’d think I'd be tearful or angry. I didn’t know what to expect or what that meant and before I knew it, I was on dialysis and that was my life for almost seven years.”
Her first year on dialysis was filled with various emotions and losses. Instead of feeling down about it, she decided to fight and accept what she couldn’t change.
“Unfortunately, dialysis isn’t meant to last a lifetime, it’ll keep you alive,” Loonan said.
Struggles ensued. Cancer in one kidney followed by cancer in the other a year later. Seven surgeries, hair loss and a multitude of other problems followed. Both kidneys were removed leaving Loonan completely reliant upon dialysis and hopeful for a transplant.
The journey
Mike Oliver, who knew Loonan's husband, turned out to be the one to step up.
“When he volunteered, I was a little skeptical because I didn’t know him and to everyone's surprise he came through,” Loonan said.
Tim Loonan was in Mankato and ran into his friend Oliver. While catching up, the topic of Loonan being on dialysis and needing a kidney donation came up, sparking Oliver to donate to her.
“Without it I would have died,” Loonan said. “I don’t know how you say thank you to someone who saved your life. It was a huge decision. How do you wake up one day and decide to give someone a piece of your body?”
Oliver went through rigorous testing to ensure he was a proper match for Loonan and to monitor his mental health.
The doctors were adamant he could change his mind right up until the day of surgery.
“I can’t stress that enough and they truly want to make sure that the donor can succeed and survive with one,” Oliver said. “They want to make sure that I’m not at risk and that’s reassuring. They truly do concentrate on the donor and they make sure the donor is capable on all aspects.”
Testing revealed Oliver was not a match, leaving both of them disappointed. He was informed he could still donate to another person, but his "true goal" was to donate to Loonan.
Oliver’s case manager and Loonan’s doctor challenged results, ultimately showing that Oliver was a perfect match for Loonan.
“I attribute that fact to, that most of the people in Waseca were praying for me,” Loonan said. “I don’t know all these people, but they were actively praying for me and I think their prayer changed things for me.”
Loonan and her husband were overwhelmed with emotions from finally finding a donor willing to go through with the surgery.
“Unfortunately, lots of people say they're going to donate and then they don’t come through for some reason,” Loonan said. “I had a number of people volunteer and then not show up. It was a hard thing to learn, but I guess it's pretty typical.”
They picked a date during the summer of 2020 and went to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for the surgery.
Oliver, post-donation
Oliver said being a donor was simple.
“To me, it’s not heroic. To me, it's human. To me, why not,” Oliver said.
Following surgery, he was up walking around. He was doing so well, he left the following morning and he was out fishing a few days later.
“My recovery was phenomenal,” Oliver said. “It was super easy. Again, to donate isn’t a difficult task... They prepare you for absolutely every scenario that could happen and I was prepared for so much worse.”
He went on to say that he doesn’t feel any different after donating his kidney than before. The only reminder is the small incision scars.
Loonan’s recovery
Loonan's recovery has been a challenge.
“I’m getting there. The initial recovery was quite a bit longer because of stress of a new kidney and big medication with side effects: diabetes and losing my hair,” she said.
She wasn’t able to walk more than a half a block without becoming winded.
“The recovery for me is a little more challenging than it is for the donor, but since the kidney is functioning so well, it's a lot better than for some people,” Loonan said. "The kidney is functioning 100%, it’s really doing its job.”
After surgery, she stayed at the Gift of Life transplant facility in Rochester.
The Gift of Life transplant center made Loonan feel comfortable in her recovery and she was able to speak with others recovering from similar surgeries, making it a "Godsend" for her.
Giving thanks
To show gratitude, she started a Facebook fundraiser and raised $500 to give to the facility.
“I was so grateful and appreciative for the facility, and I needed a place to recover and recovering with others with similar ailments was like having a group,” Loonan said of why she did the fundraiser.
She wanted to thank Oliver, though he didn’t want her praise.
“I didn’t do it for the glory, I didn’t do it for the accolades, I didn't do it for the praise, I wanted to fly under the radar, I didn't do it for that,” Oliver said. “I had to look at it from her point of view. From Dorothy’s point of view, she lived seven years at dialysis and I changed that for her overnight."
Loonan’s family thanked Oliver numerous times, but that wasn’t enough. Loonan had four tickets from Delta to travel anywhere in the world and she gave two tickets to Oliver as thanks for changing her life.
“By the time I was done with dialysis, I felt like I was dying,” Loonan said.
Receiving the kidney from Oliver allowed her to press play on her life that had been on pause for the last seven years.
“(Not traveling) was indeed the hardest part, all this traveling all over the world… I did mostly international flying and then all of a sudden, I’m just here,” Loonan said. “Not only am I just here (in Waseca), I’m an empty nester. I almost went crazy. I didn’t know what to do with myself... I really struggled with that. My puppy Poppy saved me.”
Currently COVID-19 is keeping her from returning to work, but she plans to do so when possible. She also has plans to travel to Africa and Italy and to meet her new grandbaby.