Community members lined the streets for Waseca’s annual homecoming celebration at 2 p.m. on Friday.
The parade’s many floats began at the Waseca County Fairgrounds, winding their way northwest to the high school a mile away. Parents, staff and community were excited to celebrate their children, while students participating in the parade were grateful for the appreciation from their community.
Most of all, children were delighted by the candy being thrown to them by various floats.
The parade also featured Homecoming Queen Alayna Akers and King Miguel Beltran, who were crowned at coronation the night before the parade. Coronation featured performances from cheerleaders, choir, band and emcees.
Throughout the week, Waseca students in every school celebrated homecoming with fun themes and special days. Following the parade on Friday, the high school choirs hosted a barbeque dinner.
Homecoming week concluded with the traditional football game, at which Waseca faced off against and defeated New Ulm.