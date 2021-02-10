Waseca Junior Senior High School's Snow Week coronation was filled with smiles and laughter.
Though everyone wore a face covering to the event, their eyes lit up when the king and queen were crowned and their laughter could be heard during the emcee's jokes and other times during coronation.
Sage Lang and Malaina Buehler were crowned king and queen of Snow Week in front of their friends, family, classmates and teachers on Feb. 3. In-person attendance to coronation was limited for students and family members due to COVID-19 and social distancing procedures, but the coronation was also presented virtually for those not able to be there.
Before the main event of crowning king and queen, the winter sports team captains introduced their teammates and gave a brief update on the sport season so far.
Another event during coronation was Select Choir singing in a video, "Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind" by John Rutter.
Two other traditional Snow Week events were altered as well this year due to COVID-19.
Typically there is a talent show to end the week, but it is postponed until more people can attend in-person. The other event that changed is the Homecoming Court versus the Snow Week Court, which is generally done in-person as a trivia contest.
This year it was changed to a "who did it better" competition through TikTok videos. TikTok is an app where people can make 60 second videos of dancing, singing, tutorials and many other things. Both courts were given the same six songs to create a video with to show to the crowd for voting. Each video was shown to the crowd in-person and virtually and the students and staff voted on which court had the best video for each song.
Snow Court was named the winners of the "who did it better" challenge and will get to have lunch with WJSHS Principal Jason Miller.