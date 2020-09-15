A Waseca woman is charged with a felony for third-degree burglary.
Serenity Rose Schnoor, 19, is charged in Sibley County for allegedly breaking into Neisen’s Bar in Henderson on or around Aug. 25.
According to the complaint, someone walking by called law enforcement to report shattered glass on the front door of the bar.
When the police arrived the officers noticed the ATM inside the bar was pried open and it appeared obvious someone tried to break into the safe, according to the complaint.
The business across the street from the bar reportedly had surveillance cameras that showed a male and a female involved in the break-in.
Pictures of the two were posted on the Henderson Police Department Facebook page and on Sept. 2 Schnoor allegedly turned herself into the Henderson Police.
According to the report Schnoor, gave a statement confessing to entering the bar without consent with the intent to steal money.
She is in custody and appears in court again on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.
According to the report she did not identify the male with her.