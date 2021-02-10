exchagnge students of the month

Waseca Exchange Club honors a student from the Waseca area for their accomplishments both academically and their involvements in the community. This year 13 students were chosen by the club to apply for two scholarships available from the club. Front row (left to right): Jaden Hiller, Rachel Borneke, Megan Nelson, Rachel Scheffert and Mark Butterfield. Second Row (left to right): Malaina Buehler, Anna Scheffert, Isabel DenOuden and Jaye Sopkowiak. Third Row (left to right): Marcus Hansen, Matthew Feldkamp and Elijah Ayers. Top Row (left to right): Dravyn Spies and Ian Pomeroy. (Bailey Grubish/Southernminn.com)

 By BAILEY GRUBISH bailey.grubish@apgsomn.com

Waseca’s Exchange Club recognizes students every year for their academic accomplishments and their involvement in the community.

This year 13 students were recognized by the Exchange Club: Elijah Ayers, Rachel Borneke, Malaina Buehler, Isabel DenOuden, Matthew Gregory Feldkamp, Marcus Hansen, Jaden Hiller, Sara Kohler, Megan Nelson, Ian Marcus Pomeroy, Anna Scheffert, Rachel Scheffert and Dravyn Spies.

These students are all being recognized for their hard work and received a plaque and paperwork for the scholarship for which they can be considered. Scholarships worth $750 each will be awarded to two of the 13 students based on the essay they write for "Youth of the Year."

Typically each month a student would be recognized at a luncheon with the other Exchange Club members, but due to COVID-19, the group has gone with a different route for its gatherings.

