Waseca’s Exchange Club recognizes students every year for their academic accomplishments and their involvement in the community.
This year 13 students were recognized by the Exchange Club: Elijah Ayers, Rachel Borneke, Malaina Buehler, Isabel DenOuden, Matthew Gregory Feldkamp, Marcus Hansen, Jaden Hiller, Sara Kohler, Megan Nelson, Ian Marcus Pomeroy, Anna Scheffert, Rachel Scheffert and Dravyn Spies.
These students are all being recognized for their hard work and received a plaque and paperwork for the scholarship for which they can be considered. Scholarships worth $750 each will be awarded to two of the 13 students based on the essay they write for "Youth of the Year."
Typically each month a student would be recognized at a luncheon with the other Exchange Club members, but due to COVID-19, the group has gone with a different route for its gatherings.