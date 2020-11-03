Andrew Arnoldt won Janesville’s mayor’s seat Tuesday, beating Councilor Russ Wiebold.
Arnoldt earned 74.35% of the vote to Wiebold’s 24.19% to earn a two-year term as mayor.
Wiebold served eight years on the City Council from 1991-2000, regained a seat in the 2016 election but opted to run for mayor this election cycle.
The Janesville City Council will seat two new members following Tuesday’s election.
Andy Ahlman and James Mulcahey ran unopposed for the two open seats. Councilor Wiebold did not seek re-election as he instead ran for mayor after Mike Santo chose not to run. Councilor John Sprengeler also opted not to run for another term.
Ahlman ran unsuccessfully for Janesville City Council in 2018, garnering 301 votes at that time -- 84 short of Ron Cummins, who won election with Melissa Kopachek.
Ahlman received 952 votes this time and Mulcahey got 877 votes. Each will serve a four-year term.