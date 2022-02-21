The Waseca County News will have a new look, starting with the March 2 edition.
While the same news, sports, obituaries, community items, advertising and more will feature in the pages, the size of the paper is moving from the traditional broadsheet to the fast popularizing tall tab. This is a change that will be seen across APG Southern Minn newspapers, along with the free samplers.
At its foundation, the change moves the paper from 19 inches tall to 14 inches tall. This puts the print publication at a more manageable size for readers that doesn't require a fold on the stand. It also means more pages, in order to fit all the content that the County News has provided for decades.
Each edition of the newspaper will features color pages in the front, in the back and in the middle. APG editors expect to lead with news in the front, while sports, along with special pages like the Scene calendar, will go in the back. The middle color pages will be taken up by a mix of news and advertising. Opinion, community, legals, obituaries and more will also continue to find their places in the paper, likely on the black and white pages.
The APG Southern Minn team will happily take feedback on the new format and fine tune the changes, as needed, in the weeks to follow. Contact editor@apgsomn.com with feedback ahead of or after the first tall tab release.
The move from the broadsheet to tall tab size has been a prevalent one across the country and Europe. Community newspapers have received a lot of positive response from the change, as readers have found the new size to be practical and easy to maneuver.
The new size is also better for business, leaders say, as the cost of broadsheet printing continues to rise, and accessibility to paper of that size narrows. Switching to the tall tab size helps keep the focus away from production costs and instead on serving a newspaper's communities through news, information, advertising and more.
"Newsprint availability and pricing have been somewhat of an issue, especially in the last couple of years," said APG Southern Minn President Randy Rickman. "In the past, we've stocked dozens of widths and weights, and when there were deals to be had, we ordered a bunch and kept them in a warehouse."
He continued, "Now, most of the newsprint comes from mills in Canada, and there is additional pressure from China and India for products produced at the mills. There have also been times when the border has closed or been disrupted. This move to standardize our publications will help ensure we have the newsprint on hand and available."
The Waseca County News will continue to be delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. Subscribers also have access to all of the content online.
If you have a subscription and aren't registered for the website, you can do so now. Go to the wasecacountynews.com and click "Sign Up" (top right on desktop; top left menu on mobile). From there you will need to use an email and password to create your account, along with your subscriber account number, which can be found on your billing info. If you're having any difficulty signing up for the online account, call 507-333-3111.