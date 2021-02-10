Waseca Junior Senior High School Principal Jason Miller is proposing to change the recognition system to the Latin honor system for the school's 12th graders.
The Waseca School Board heard Miller's presentation about the potential change Feb. 4. The school board still have to vote on the proposed change before it can be implemented.
The school currently recognizes all graduating seniors with a 3.0 grade point average or higher, along with listing the top 10 students of the class with a valedictorian in a class ranking system.
The change to a Latin Honors system would break the honor designations into more groups.
If the school board votes to make this change, students would be recognized as honor students at 3.0 GPA or higher, cum laude recognition with a 3.5-3.74 GPA, magna cum laude at 3.75-3.89, summa cum laude from 3.9-4.0 GPA and all students above 4.0 GPA would also still be recognized along with a valedictorian.
“The biggest thing for me is I want to be able to recognize more kids and I want to be able to celebrate them in a way that they haven't been able to until hopefully now,” Miller said.
Miller is hoping to implement the change for this graduating class of 2021. He said he believes that it would be better for this particular class since there are so many students with higher GPAs.
The Class of 2021 has 150 students and 92 of them have a 3.0 GPA or higher, with 70 of those 90 having a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Miller said the staff and students he has talked to have given positive feedback on the change and that there has been minimal backlash on the change, mostly due to the timing.
“This is a year that's been full of challenges, why not have a way to recognize more kids and this is a simple way to do that,” school board Chair Julie Anderson said. “And if we don't have an overwhelming backlash over this why would we not support it?”