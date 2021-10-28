One hundred years later, and the Rosenthals are still on Rosenthal Family Farms. According to Gregg Rosenthal, the farm’s fourth-generation operator, the family’s dedication to the farm was the driving force that has helped it survive.
“Farming is not a job,” Rosenthal said. “It’s kind of a calling. You have to have a passion for it.”
Rosenthal Family Farms was recently named a Century Farm, an honor given by Minnesota Farm Bureau and Minnesota State Fair to Minnesota families that have owned their farms for at least 100 years, and whose farms are at least 50 acres in size and are currently involved in agricultural production.
In over 100 years, Rosenthal said, nobody in the family has ever left the farm. His father — the great-grandfather of Rosenthal’s 4-year-old grandson — still works the farm with him. His grandfather worked the farm with him as long as he could before he died. His adult children have farm jobs nearby but still come by to help out. One day, he said, they’d like to take over the farm. They will be the fifth generation to do so.
“We’ve all stayed with it,” Rosenthal said. “The farm is our life.”
One hundred years on the farm
The story of Rosenthal Family Farms begins in the 1880s, when Rosenthal’s great-grandfather William immigrated to the United States from Germany. Originally settling in Illinois, William eventually moved to Dodge Center, where he rented a farm for some years before moving onto the plot of land in Waseca County that would become Rosenthal Family Farms.
Even back in Germany, Rosenthal believes members of his family were farmers.
Between 1920 and 2021, much about how farming done on Rosenthal Family Farms has changed, as it has almost everywhere. Back when the farm was in its first generation, Rosenthal’s great-grandfather and grandfather would have raised a wide variety of crops and livestock, including hay, oats, alfalfa, corn and dairy cows. Soybeans weren’t raised at scale in those days.
Nowadays, Rosenthal only grows corn and soybeans.
As a practice, much has also changed about the way farming is done. A hundred years ago, Rosenthal said, his great-grandfather and grandfather would have farmed with horses and small tractors, carrying out far more physically burdensome tasks to produce yields far smaller than those gleaned today with the help of comparatively enormous and sophisticated equipment.
Of course, keeping up with that rate of change isn’t always easy, Rosenthal said.
“It changes so fast,” he said. “The equipment is so sophisticated you need a trained technician to come out and service it for you.”
The result of adapting to those new technologies is straighter driving, more accurate planting and fertilizer placement, and a less physically demanding farming experience overall. However, modern farming also means a lot more time in the office doing paperwork. Some farmers, Rosenthal said, even hire full-time workers dedicated to administrative support in the office.
“It’s a lot of a mental game now,” he said.
Modern farming has other challenges, too, including heeding government regulations and dealing with an increasingly volatile farming economy. The increased presence of Wall Street speculators in agricultural markets, along with China being the United States’ biggest exporter while tensions heighten, combine to make the financial risk more complex than it was in Rosenthal’s great-grandfather’s day.
“I try not to let it bother me,” he said about that risk. “I think I just try to do my job well.”
In terms of regulation, Rosenthal said while he believes “most of them … are very good,” they are challenging to heed. These include water quality issues, limits on greenhouse gas emissions and more.
“It’s gonna require more management in the future,” he said. “It’s a good thing, but it’s a little more challenging.”
Although there are new challenges, Rosenthal said he is not too worried about the future of the farm. In the farm crisis of the 1980s, he pointed out, Rosenthal Family Farms was basically fine while countless other farms went bankrupt.
“I don’t know if it’s our work ethic or just pure luck, or throwing some faith on top of that,” he said about how the farm survived that difficult time. “I don’t recall it being a tough time for us.”
Plus, Rosenthal pointed out, farming has always had to contend with society's oldest uncertainty: the weather. Every night, Rosenthal said, he watches the news to make decisions as to how he’s going to farm the next day. Excessive wind means herbicide will have to wait before being applied. Cold weather can be hard on diesel-powered trucks, meaning he probably won’t be driving any loads of corn to town that day.
The farmer's life
Challenges aside, Rosenthal said, at the end of the day, farming is a lifestyle, and he’d choose it over any other.
“If you have passion for it, you love what you do,” he said. “You get up in the morning and you’re ready to go to work and you work hard. And you come in at night, it’s the last thing you think about before you go to bed and the first thing you think about in the morning.
“It’s part of your family,” he continued. “It’s part of you, the soil and everything around you.”
Going forward, Rosenthal said, he’d love to see the farm continue on for another 100 years, though he’s aware that will ultimately be up to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“I’d like to see it well-maintained and as much care and love put into it as my grandfather did and I did and they do,” he said.
That impulse for conservation, it turns out, has been a part of the Rosenthal family line for some time. Rosenthal’s grandfather was a founding member of the Waseca Soil and Water Conservation District, an environmental protection organization created to protect and preserve the soil and waterways. Rosenthal’s father won an annual award for conservation in the 1980s.
It was partly a product of his grandfather’s hard work maintaining the farm, keeping it productive, Rosenthal said, that it survived all these years.
“It says a lot about his character, and hopefully I inherited some of that,” he said. “If you don’t take care of your farm, it’s gonna blow away or wash away or just disappear.”