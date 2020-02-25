WASECA — Just 17 days after the Hy-Vee supermarket closed its doors in Waseca after more than 30 years in the community, Cash Wise opened in the same spot, filling the grocery vacancy.
The crew that helped flip the store were optimistic on that day, Oct. 16, 2018, as customers filled the store — optimistic that the store would do well.
But now, less than a year and a half later, the parent company of Cash Wise has announced that the grocery portion of the store will be closing with only the liquor store remaining open for now.
“The main thing is it's just unfortunate for the town. I mean we tried,” Waseca Cash Wise store director Jason Attenberger said. “We wanted to be in town. We gave a lot to the town — non-profit organizations stuff like that — so we were really doing everything we could. It's just we didn't get the foot traffic and the people count that we needed. It’s unfortunate. A difficult decision.”
The press release said that the parent company, Coborn’s Inc., evaluates its stores' strategic plan and business operations often.
Being unable to generate the number of guest count necessary to sustain operations was listed in the press release, as well as stated by the store director, as the reason for the store's closure.
“It is not good news,” City of Waseca's Economic Development Coordinator Gary Sandholm said of Cash Wise closing. “It's very unfortunate. Just from a parking lot observation, they weren't getting the traffic that Hy-Vee had. I think it was picking up but wasn't up to the level that Hy-Vee had had. One thing the Hy-Vee brand is much bigger in this part of the state than Cash Wise.”
Cash Wise has a strong tradition of community caring, service and support according to the company's website. The company emphasizes the importance of being involved and giving back which they did in Waseca to help contribute to the community.
A few organizations Cash Wise donated to locally are the Sleigh and Cutter Festival, Discover Waseca Tourism, Relay for Life and numerous sports associations.
“This is not just a the closure of a place to pick up your milk. This is the closure of a florist, a bakery, a caterer, a meat counter and a pharmacy,” Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce Director Ann Fitch said. “Cash Wise was also a wonderful source of donations for so many of Waseca’s non-profits. They donated quietly and abundantly.”
Attenberger went on to talk about the human resources department of Coborn's Inc. that has been doing a great job trying to find the employees losing their job at the end of the week a place to go. Attenberger said they are trying to find jobs for those employees that they would enjoy and fit their skills and not just a filler job. He said he has to give the department credit “they’re trying to do everything they can for us.”
“This has been a double whammy for some of their employees,” Fitch said. “Some worked for Hy-Vee and went through that emotional closure. Some worked at Quad and now having to deal with this upheaval is difficult. Luckily for the employees, we do have a lot of businesses that are thriving and are excited to see if they can help place them in a new occupational home.”
Since the announcement of the closure that will take place Friday, Feb. 28 the store has been half off on everything. This has cleared shelves and left the store barren with select items left for people to purchase.
Pharmacy prescriptions will be transferred to the Owatonna Cash Wise location where Coborn’s stated in the press release they hope people still shop at.
“Waseca was spoiled more than we know when Cash Wise came in so quickly after Hy-Vee closed,” Fitch said. “That chain of events is not normal. There is no way to know how long of a drought we may have before we get another full service grocery store. I have full faith that building will not be empty long-term, but it might not house another grocery store. That is a fantastic large space that is suitable for an array of businesses.”
At the time of Hy-Vee closing Cash Wise was not the only grocery store looking at the building space. There was another grocer business, Fareway, that was looking into the former Hy-Vee space in 2018. Fitch shared the City and the Chamber will be going back to work that lead.
“This feels all too familiar as it hasn’t even been two years since Hy-Vee announced their closure,” Fitch said. “I feel like both the community and Cash Wish didn’t give each other a fair chance to get to know each other.”