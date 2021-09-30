The Janesville City Council Sept. 27 was overflowing with residents whose streets will be completely reconstructed next year. But it wasn't an angry mob; just a group eager to listen.
Some live along West Allyn Street, while others live along the small section where Grove and East streets intersect. The meeting opened with a public hearing, as City Engineer Jason Femrite presented the plan and fielded questions.
“Those of you who live out there (on West Allyn Street) know that it’s a road that’s reached its useful life. It’s falling apart,” Femrite said. “Grove Street and East Street, sewer and water in those areas are in poor condition.”
If things go according to plan, bids for the project will open in February; the city will hold an assessment hearing at which council members will approve costs for individual property owners and taxpayers; construction will begin in April or May.
The project should be substantially completed by Oct. 2022 with final completion reached by June 2023.
According to City Administrator Clinton Rogers, the city of Janesville does major street projects like this every couple of years, aiming to spend around $2 million. The total estimated costs of the street projects discussed at the Sept. 27 public hearing come to $2.7 million, with $1.8 million going toward Allyn Street improvements and $900,000 going toward improvements to East and Grove streets.
“We got pretty aggressive with how we we’re doing that eight or nine years ago,” Rogers said. “Every year we’re gonna look at what we need, so we don’t have a bunch of streets at the same time that need it.”
The city's assessment policy dictates that residents who own property along the streets being reconstructed pay more than Janesville residents who do not, although the bulk of the funding is paid for by the general budget and taxes. Assessments for property owners can be paid over 20 years.
Using himself as an example of a typical Janesville homeowner, Rogers said that he lived along a street being reconstructed a few years ago, and his assessment was about $8,100 for the project.
Council to meet on Columbus Day
Given that the next Janesville City Council meeting falls on Columbus Day, Rogers asked the council if it wanted to reschedule from Monday, Oct. 11 to Tuesday, Oct. 12. Though City Council has opted to reschedule in past years to avoid the holiday, Rogers noted that it isn't required by law. The council decided not to reschedule this time.
“I’ll say the same thing I’ve said the last three years ago, that I think this holiday is crap, so I choose not to observe it,” said Councilor Melissa Kopechek. “So I say we just do it on Monday.”
The mayor and other councilor responded that it made no difference to them.
Partisan politics and local government
Rogers, who often shares literature he feels would be useful to the council, discussed with the council an article he read recently regarding the influence of partisan politics at the local level. What local governments can take away from the article, he said, is that partisan politics should not influence members of local government when they are making decisions.
“I think it’s important for city councils to realize that if you’re deciding where to place the water tower, it doesn’t matter what Democrats or Republicans think,” Rogers said. “Just make your decision. Politics don’t matter with things like that.”