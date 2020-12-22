The COVID-19 pandemic created some challenges in determining whether the Waseca school district is meeting its goals.
School districts are required to create a plan to meet the goals outlined in the state's World's Best Workforce. However, Waseca Superintendent Eric Hudspith was lacking some information during his annual World's Best Workforce presentation on Dec. 17 due to the pandemic preventing the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment test from being administered earlier this year.
The goals for the World's Best Workforce are: all children are ready for school, all third graders can read at grade level, all racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed, all students are ready for career and college and all students graduate from high school.
At Waseca schools, the district is aiming for 90% of incoming kindergarten students being deemed ready for school. The results from this fall stated that 83% of incoming kindergarten students were ready for school.
“This was lower than our goal, but probably not overall surprising considering as of March our Pre-K students were not in school,” Hudspith said. “The ones we had access to were not with us, so the opportunity to support them was not there, but we’re already working on doing some things differently with interventions, we’re working on supporting those students and then working with our pre-kindergarten program.”
The second overall goal of reading at grade level by the third grade uses the MCAs to measure the reading level of students, so there weren't any results reported by Hudspith.
“That was one that we were unable to report due to COVID-19. We didn’t take MCAs, but we did do FastBridge assessments, we did universal screenings, we worked our progress monitoring with our reading fluency and our star test,” Hudspith said.
He continued to share that the students needing intervention have been identified and there are fewer students needing intervention moving into fourth grade from third grade. Hudspith said that's positive and they know where their students are at with reading levels.
Another goal that is measured using the MCA test is closing the achievement gap. Instead, the district used other assessments such as Advanced Placement and ACT scores to look at the gaps in student achievement since students didn't take the MCA.
“We do know where our students are at and our gaps are not generalized,” Hudspith said. “We have to look at individual students and we have to think about right now racially if we look at our numbers wholistically the sample size of our students of color and our sample size of student of our student groups would cause us to potentially think that were generalizing too much and we’re looking at narrowing some of those things down.”
He went on to say that the district knows where the gaps are and students of color are improving, meaning the gap isn’t where it used to be.
For the college and career readiness of students, the district goal is that 80% of graduating seniors will report feeling ready for college and career readiness on an exit survey.
Hudspith reported that 84% of seniors felt prepared for the transition to college, workplace or military.
“A lot of our students are choosing to do something postsecondary, whether it’s college or going right to an internship or apprenticeship, lots of opportunities there,” Hudspith said.
The Waseca school district has a goal of 80% of all students graduating within four years. According to the findings, nearly 87% of students graduated in four years. Of the graduating students, Waseca Junior Senior High School has a graduation rate of 92% and the Area Learning Center is at 50%.
He explained that the goal is set at 80% because of the various tracks that the school district offers for students such as special education where students can stay with the district until they are 21 years old, ALC where students set their own pace or other tracks where students are better fit to graduate in five or six years.
“Graduation really is the end goal and getting kids across the finish line,” Hudspith said. “You have to remember that we have multiple opportunities for our students to learn.”
Hudspith went through all of the goals for the district and recognized that there's room for improvement.
He listed four main areas with opportunities to improve: using disaggregated data to address achievement gaps, evaluate diversity in curricular materials, increase teachers of color and ensuring kindergarten readiness.
“Overall, on our goals, we know where our students are at,” Hudspith said. “This report is just part of the process and feels a little bit more like the cursory overview, but the details show that our students are doing well in learning.”