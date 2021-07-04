Hundreds of local residents and visitors from out of town crowded into Clear Lake Park for Lakefest, Waseca's annual July Fourth music festival.
With listeners in lawn chairs strewn across the park, local and out-of-state bands performed from 3 to 10 p.m. Further from the stage, other Lakefest attendees played cornhole and volleyball, bought ice cream from concession stands and enjoyed the kind of Fourth of July Waseca didn't get to enjoy just a year before.
Fireworks, which were made possible by a $3,500 donation from Spire Credit Union, were among the many activities attendees looked forward to as their numbers increased throughout the evening.
“Last year I came down here just to see if anyone would be here — nobody,” Craig Schuster said, referring to last year’s Lakefest, which was canceled due to the pandemic and a lack of volunteers. At this year's celebration, he wore an Uncle Sam top hat, an American flag T-shirt, and a red, white and blue–striped tie, a red belt tied around his blue jean cutoffs.
For the Faribault resident who grew up in Waseca, the music is a perk of coming to Lakefest, but not the reason he attends every year.
“I just like the gathering of what I call humanity to come out here and enjoy one another," Schuster said. "I know that sounds idealistic.”
Carolyn Gilbertson, who lives near the park, had similar reasons for coming with her 13-year-old daughter, Kendra Young.
“I like the mixture of generations,” Gilbertson said. “It’s good to see each other, especially now, after the pandemic — and to get to know each other a bit.”
She added that they also came to see the bands — in particular, Los Tequileros, who went on stage at 5:30 p.m., for whom Gilbertson joked that she is a “groupie.”
Charlie Parr, the festival’s headliner, expressed nostalgia for the region he used to call home — Parr grew up in Austin.
“When I was a kid, I couldn’t wait to get out of here,” Parr reflected. “As I got older, and I started going back to visit, I realized that there was a beauty that I had missed when I was young because I was really focused on other things.”
He explained that playing venues in places to which he has a connection is important to him.
“I love the area, you know — it’s very much home,” Parr added.
Meanwhile, Trenda and Trent Odneal, who moved to Owatonna from Reno, Nevada, only a year ago, enjoyed their very first Lakefest. Trenda explained that they moved here for the slower living, and because they have friends in Faribault.
“It’s very relaxing,” she said of the festival, her small dog perched on her husband Trent’s lap. “We want to be here again.”