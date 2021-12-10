The federal women’s prison in Waseca has the most inmates infected with COVID-19 of any federal corrections facility (FCI) in America. In fact, nearly half the inmates throughout the entire federal prison system who are actively infected with COVID-19 are located at FCI-Waseca.
As of Thursday, 125 out of the 756 total inmates at FCI-Waseca were infected with COVID-19, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). In the national federal prison population, a total of 262 inmates were reported to have COVID-19, meaning FCI-Waseca inmates made up 48% the entire national share. This is out of a total of 134,000 federal inmates in BOP custody.
FCI-Waseca has by far the greatest number of actively infected inmates in the country — FCI-Pollock in Louisiana has the second-largest share, with 30 out of 1,300 total inmates infected. Waseca County, where FCI-Waseca is located, has the highest per capita case rate of any county in the United States, with 40 daily cases on average, according to a database created by the New York Times. The database is compiled of information from local, state and federal health departments as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This disproportionate share of COVID-19 infection among inmates is not shared among FCI-Waseca staff, only two of whom have tested positive for the virus. Among BOP staff nationwide, however, the infection rate is higher than that of federal inmates, with 230 total staff members infected with COVID-19 out of 36,000 nationwide.
The onslaught of infections among inmates at FCI-Waseca comes a year after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Minnesota filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court seeking the release of 14 FCI-Waseca inmates with medical conditions to home confinement. The lawsuit alleged prison authorities didn’t prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provide adequate healthcare for inmates sickened by the virus.
The lawsuit was thrown out in March by a federal judge, citing a lack of authority to release the inmates.
Despite the prison’s extraordinarily high COVID-19 positive rate, Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry said the idea that Waseca County’s very high rate of community spread is because of the prison is not true. Adjusting for the prison population still yields a very high rate of COVID-19 spreading among Waseca County residents, she said.
Moreover, Berry said many FCI-Waseca inmates are likely being infected as a result of community spread, rather than the other way around.
“A facility that has residents that are not mobile generally are at risk from things that are coming from other places,” she said. “So when our county community cases are high, that increases the risk for our inmates.”
Federal correctional institutions are set at operational levels based on their facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, the vaccination rate of their inmates and staff, and the transmission rate of their respective counties. FCI-Waseca is at “Level 3,” the result of having a medical isolation rate of 7% above, a facility vaccination rate of less than 50% or a community transmission rate of at least 100 per 100,000 residents over the last week.
Being at Level 3 means FCI-Waseca must institute social distancing in all areas of the facility, require face coverings at all times and implement daily temperature checks and COVID-19 symptom screenings for anybody entering the facility.
FCI-Waseca communications representatives could not respond to requests for comment before press time.