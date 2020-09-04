Less than a week after Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District announced that it would start school in a hybrid style the school has changed to distance learning for the upperclassmen due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.
JWP will start the school year with pre-kindergarten through sixth grade in-person learning while seventh through 12th grade will be full time distance learning.
This decision was made by Superintendent Kurt Stumpf on Thursday, Sept. 3 after a rise in positive cases in Waseca County increased.
“The trend for the spread of COVID-19 in the community of Waseca County is increasing rapidly,” Stumpf said of why the learning model was changed. “The data that was released on Sept. 3 was from Aug. 9 through Aug. 22, which is two weeks old, and the preliminary data for the Sept. 10 release date shows another increase in our community spread.”
During distance learning for the seventh through 12th grade students there will not be any before or after school activities per the Minnesota State High School League guidelines according to the JWP website.
JWP created a learning model based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people for 14 days.
If the cases are zero to nine, JWP does in-person learning for all students, 10 to 29 cases means Hybrid learning for all students, 30 to 49 cases means pre-kindergarten through sixth grade will be in-person learning while seventh through 12th grade distance learn and 50 or more cases means all students at JWP distance learn.
The next set of data is released on Thursday, Sept. 10 and is when the school administration will officially decide if the learning model will change.
While students are distance learning pre-ordered grab and go meals are available for curbside pickup. Meals will be distributed at JWP every Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. near door S1. The form to sign up for meals each week is available on the JWP school website, www.isd2835.org.