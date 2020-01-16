WASECA — The Waseca High School theater department is performing CARL.
A free public performance of CARL will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center of the high school. There will be a free will donation for D.A.R.E. Officer Arik Matson and his family.
CARL is inspired by a true story from Waseca. It tells of a boy’s experience with teasing and bullying. In the play it portrays his life and ultimate suicide.
CARL, an original drama written by E. Jack Williams, received the Minnesota ARC of Excellence Community Media Award.
“I think its timely,” Williams said of why he chose CARL. “I think you know they aren’t going away, the bullies, and by dramatizing the play the kids have a perspective, they see it on stage. They’re entertained...and they’re listening and maybe laughing and find it funny...Theater offers many opportunities for people to see stories and maybe understand them a little bit better.”
This is Williams' first year back to directing at the high school after the previous director chose to take a year away from it.
“I heard about it (the position) and I thought this would be an opportunity to work on the script so I talked to Joe Hedevare (Activities Director),” Williams said. “I’ve really enjoyed working with the kids again. That’s the part about teaching I miss the most, is their youthful enthusiasm. They're fun to work with and I’m enjoying that and it’s been good.”
Even before Williams took the directors position he was thinking of updating CARL and since he is directing it again he has the chance to get feedback from students for changes.
The students spoke of how they enjoy working directly under the writer of the play and how excited they are to be able to see and help with the changes.
“The story was interesting, it was written by the person that’s directing it,” Grace Lapids said. “It’s about someone who went through Waseca, so this is a story that really hits close to home and our community and I thought that would be a really interesting and cool thing to be a part of.”
The story of CARL
He wrote the play for a class assignment for a teacher credit renewal class in Owatonna off of an idea he had been thinking about.
After finishing the play he decided to produce it with it being performed in Waseca for the first time in 1991. This is the third time it has been performed in Waseca among other towns and states.
Not all of the stories or parts of the play actually happened to Carl but are things that Williams saw as a teacher at Waseca High School over his 33 years there.
“As a teacher I witnessed a number of things happen to students that were similar to Carl and so I‘m hoping that through the loss of Carl his life has some meaning,” Williams said. “That we can benefit from his story so others will either wake up. Some Butches grow up and become nice people and some never do.”
Butch is one of the main bullies in the play who picks on Carl and is played by Isaiah Perrizo.
Elijah Ayers portrays Carl in the play.
Ayers said this role is completely different from what he is used to performing as he is used to being the funny character. He shared he felt it was a chance to have more emotion and to do more with his acting.
“My character is Carl, which is the name of the play,” Ayers said. “I’m a kid who has been teased my entire life to the point where I just stopped showing any emotion at all and after I leave high school I think that maybe the teasing is ending, but it sticks with me.and at that point I commit suicide because of it. That’s the whole point of the play, showing that bullying does have effects even if people don't react to it.”
While Carl is being bullied there is one student through it all who tries to stand up for him.
“I really like playing my character, because I want to be a Rachel in my own life,” Lapids said. “She’s the one who’s not afraid to stand up for people and I always like to think that I’m confident enough in those situations to go up and say ‘cut it out stop it’. Playing Rachel has really helped me kind of build up that confidence where this is a thing that I can do and I hope I can handle situations like she does if the time would come for me to do that.”
Missy is the character who experiences growth throughout the play when she realizes what Carl is feeling.
“My character is Missy,” Sophie Farris said. “She has kind of bullied Carl unintentionally. It’s not directly to his face but almost worse because she doesn't realize how it’s affecting Carl so she just continues until she sees how Carl feels and then she apologizes and she tries to be a better person because she saw how it was affecting Carl.”
When speaking of the various characters in the play there are some who stay the same and some who change when they realize the effects that bullying has on a person.
“I think that's what makes Missy the hero of the story, because she undergoes the change,” Ayers said. “The play is called CARL and shows the story of Carl but it's not about him. It’s about Missy’s change seeing what Carl has gone through.”
CARL is about a kid who is bullied but it also is a message to all of what the effects bullying can have on a person.
“I think everyone should aspire to be a Rachel or a Missy because its’ okay to realize that you're doing something wrong and fix it,” Farris said. “You don't have to keep being that person. People do change that is allowed.”
One-act competition
These are only a few of the students performing in the one-act play CARL that will be performed at competition on Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m. at Lakeville South High school. Waseca is the fourth one-act to perform that day and the top two one-acts will move on to the next competition.
CARL was chosen for competition but to also raise awareness and to send a message.
Williams spoke of the first time he directed the play with Waseca and how they did well but didn’t win big.
At first he spoke of being disappointed but after changing his perspective of why he wrote and directed it he was able to remember he did it to get the message out about bullying and the effects that it has on people. Once he processed that he wasn’t disappointed because there were kids watching the performances and getting the message.
“I think this is a play that everyone really needs to see, because everybody knows what bullying can do but it’s like some people don’t believe that it’s actually as serious as it is,” Farris said.