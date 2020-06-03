Waseca City Council discusses outdoor dining options and pro-rating liquor licenses.
COVID-19 has kept restaurants to take-out only and bars completely closed until June 1. Now these businesses are allowed to open for outdoor dining at the establishments but not all have the space to put patrons.
The councilors met virtually to discuss suspending certain zoning ordinances to allow for sidewalks, blocked streets and parking lots to be used for outdoor dining space.
City Manager Lee Mattson brought the resolution for outdoor dining to the council so restaurants and bars would be able to add outdoor seating and the consumption of food and beverage properly and safely.
Mayor Roy Srp responded to the resolution by saying that the city council wants to do anything it can to make it easier for establishments to operate in Waseca.
Councilors unanimously passed a resolution to suspend some zoning ordinances in town for outdoor dining. The councilors also voted to allow city-owned picnic tables to be used by restaurants and bars and to allow Katie O’Leary’s to use a city-owned parking lot to expand outdoor dining.
Businesses who receive temporary use of picnic tables or use city parking lots will need to sign an indemnification agreement to protect the city from liability that could arise. With the councilors' vote Mattson will also be empowered to close roads, sidewalks, parking lots and limit access to public spaces that may be used by businesses.
If the decision made is unfavorable by the business owner they are still able to go to the council.
The Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce has been working with connecting the businesses and the city to help plan for outdoor dining.
“The city and the chamber have been brainstorming for weeks about how we could make outdoor service work for as many restaurants and bars as possible,” Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Fitch said. “The city staff understands how hard this entire situation is for our business community and want to be a lifeline rather than an anchor for them.”
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently issued a new executive order that allows bars and restaurants to open outdoor dining that started on June 1.
“Our businesses are ready to open safely and get back to serving their customers,” Fitch said. “The suspension of a few zoning laws and other considerations are going to help them do that. I ask that everyone be patient with this new phase. Over the next week or so, businesses will find out what works for them and what doesn’t. They will probably be tweaking things along the way. Check out your favorite business’s social media for timely updates or give them a call.”
In the city council packet, it read that this resolution for outdoor dining will require a permit application that would be approved by the city staff. Businesses will be required to have a COVID-19 preparedness plan and will receive a copy of the template included in the packet to assist them in developing their plan.
Those businesses wanting to use outdoor dining, on sidewalks, parking lots or blocked off streets will need to put up barriers or fences in areas to keep customers safe from traffic and are required by state law.
Restaurants and bars are finally able to serve customers at the establishments but liquor license fees were still being charged for on-sale and Sunday fees while closed.
City of Waseca Finance Director Alicia Fischer was present on the Zoom meeting to discuss liquor licence refunds for restaurants and bars.
“So we have presented in front of you an option to be able to prorate liquor licenses for businesses and bars and hospitality businesses that have been closed due to COVID-19 and executive orders,” Fischer said.
The council passed the liquor license prorate unanimously. Eligible businesses will get an on-sale and Sunday fee prorate for April and May 2020. June is not included since these businesses can open for outdoor dining. Off-sale was not included because that was still allowed during take-out only.
It will cost the city just over $2,600 for each month refunded based on sales of liquor fees that were charged with Sunday fees.
Gym owner speaks out
Before the council discussed the outdoor dining, two people spoke out during the public forum section about the need for gyms being allowed to open.
Andrea Burger, owner of Anytime Fitness in Waseca, asked the council to consider overstepping the governor's executive order to allow the gym to open now.
“Our members count on our services for chronic pain, to boost mood, curb anxiety, boost self esteem. ... A majority of our members join for health reasons,” Burger said. “It's a sense of belonging and routine. We're hearing from a lot of them that walking works but they're losing progress. It's truly affecting the members and their well-being and it’s infringing on their rights to keep their immune system strong.”
She went on to say that the gym rarely has more than 10 people in it at a time and that additional hand sanitizers have been added as well as closing the showers for sanitary reasons.
Julie Green, a member at Anytime Fitness, also spoke out during the meeting from the perspective of a member.
“I support Andrea,” Green said. “I actually work in Waseca and a number of years ago I finally decided to work on myself. What I did, I took my lunch hours every day for the last four years, minus the quarantine, every day to burn off energy. Having the freedom to go to the gym taken away is really hard because just from a stress level, I have a stressful job and being able to burn off that energy in the middle of the day and be able to go back to work with a clear and healthy mind is nice.”
The council listened to what they had to say but Mattson stated that the city doesn’t have the authority to go over the executive order unless a court rules it inadequate.