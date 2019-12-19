WASECA — The Waseca School Board finalized the 2020 levy at a regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12 with a slight increase from 2019.
A levy increase of $125,698, 2.53%, which is the same as the proposed maximum levy that was voted on in September.
“It’s very rare that that happens but all the stars aligned this year,” Director of Business Services Elizabeth Beery said. “We had all the calculations done at that time this year and that is very rare.”
The general fund budget for the 2020 fiscal year is just over $5 million.
Some of the main driving factors for the levy increase were listed during the Truth In Taxation presentation given by Beery.
The general budget fund increased almost $287,000, 14.14%, for 2020. According to the presentation this was due to the district experiencing a growth in property values.
Another fund that increased is the Community Education budget was by almost $35,000, 17.80%. This increase is due to a need for School Age Care services provided for special pupils in a program. A smaller increase of just over $2,000 was for Adults with Disabilities based upon the services provided.
One category that decreased is the Debt Services fund. It decreased almost $196,000, a 7.11% decrease, in 2020. This was based on the debt payment schedule for all outstanding debt.
The overall General Fund takes up 79.7% of the overall budget with numerous other funds contributing to the remaining budgeted dollars. Food Service is 3.7% of the overall budget, Debt Services is 9.3% of the total budget along with building construction, Agency, Trust Fund, Internal Services and Community Services.
Within the General Fund there are multiple categories of Salaries and Benefits, Purchased Services, Supplies, Capital Expenses, Debt Redemption and an other category.
Salaries and Benefits takes 72.6% of the General Fund Expenditure, with the other funds claiming less than 20% individually.
For further information of the Waseca Public Schools 2020 budget check out the school website under the business finance tab to find the Truth In Taxation presentation.