During what has been nothing short of a tumultuous year, those providing and needing child care have been on quite the roller coaster. From an increase in expenses during a time of decreased revenue, followed by a surge in need, the continuing shortage of child care remains a crisis for young families throughout the state.
In southern Minnesota there is a need of nearly 8,000 additional child care slots, according to data provided by the Center for Rural Policy and Development – or Rural MN. Marnie Werner, director of research for Rural MN, child care is no longer a luxury – it is an economic development tool and an indispensable part of economic infrastructure in greater Minnesota. That’s why organization such as the Owatonna-based Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation continues to be one of the top priorities in their services and missions.
Tim Penny, president and CEO of SMIF, said the child care shortage is without a doubt one of the biggest challenges for rural areas of southern Minnesota.
“We have single-parent households and two-income households, all with preschool-aged children who need some place to go where they will be both well cared for and actually receive the equivalent of a preschool education,” Penny said. “We want and need quality child care across greater Minnesota.”
There may be some relief. The Minnesota Legislature has added funding to help create more child care opportunities outside of the metro area. In the omnibus Employment and economic Development bill passed Tuesday by both the House and the Senate, $5 million in grant funds were included to provide to local communities to increase the number of child care providers. Penny said from his understanding, the competitive grants will run for the next two years, allocating $2.5 million each year.
“We also have a separate allocation directly to us to help us continue our work in addressing the child care shortage, but also providing trainings to current and potential providers,” Penny said, referencing the $35 million in funding that will be provided to foundations similar to SMIF throughout the rural area of the state. “We will have to think about whether we will apply to that other pool of money, but in both these cases the money is there to help rural communities seek solutions for their needs.”
In one rural Steele County community, a local couple has gotten creative to address the needs as soon as next spring by spearheading a new initiative.
Craig Kruckeberg and his wife, Robyn, have donated buildings, land and funds to develop a new child care center in Blooming Prairie. The buildings and land are the former Minimizer sites in town, once home to the heavy-duty trucking giant founded by Craig Kruckeberg’s father, Dick Kruckeberg, in 1984. In March, the company relocated to Owatonna’s industrial park, leaving behind three separate Blooming Prairie facilities.
The donation from the Kruckebergs is to the Leo Augusta Children’s Academy, an organization that came to fruition thanks to the Kruckebergs’ generosity. According to the Academy’s website, the name honors Craig Kruckeberg’s parents by using their middle names.
When asked what inspired the decision to allow the vacant commercial space to be converted into child care opportunities, Kruckeberg said he is simply the donor. In 2017 when both Kruckeberg and his father were named Blooming Prairie’s People of the Year, however, Kruckeberg said giving back to the community was something instilled in him by his parents.
“We don’t give because we want to, but because Dick instilled it in us,” Kruckeberg said during his acceptance speech.
Once completed, the facility will feature an 18,000-square-foot building and over 3 acres of land for outdoor use. It will include a gymnasium/indoor activity space, a full-service kitchen, an outdoor playground area, and learning spaces specially designed to promote age-appropriate learning.
Once the facility opens in the spring of 2022, it will have the capacity to enroll more than 100 children ages infant through 12.
Penny says what is taking place in Blooming Prairie is monumental and will provide a game changer for that area.
“God bless the Kruckebergs for working to make this happen,” Penny said. “Making sure there is adequate care available in our communities is ongoing work, especially when so many people have left this sector in the last number of years – we just don’t have enough new providers coming in behind those who leave.”
While Penny said Blooming Prairie is the ideal location for a center such as this — specifically because of how many residents work in neighboring towns such as Albert Lea and Austin — small rural towns would benefit more from additional in-home child care options.
“Oftentimes the smaller towns requires creative solutions,” Penny said. “That’s where we come in a resource to work with those communities and how we can support and encourage people to move into this profession.”